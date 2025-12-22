Subscribe
When Church Hurts
Understanding Church Pain and the God Who Meets Us There
15 hrs ago
•
Brandon Baggett
2
Stop Fighting With a Broken Sword
Have you ever heard the expression “fighting with a broken sword”?
Jan 12
•
Brandon Baggett
8
2
6 Words To Be A Better Servant In 2026
Jan 5
•
Brandon Baggett
1
December 2025
The Gospel Wearing Street Clothes
Some Biblical Thoughts on Romans 12
Dec 22, 2025
•
Brandon Baggett
16
1
The Purpose-Driven Messiah
What Jesus Came To Do In Mark's Gospel
Dec 1, 2025
•
Brandon Baggett
8
2
November 2025
The Holidays and Hurting Hearts
Tips for Coping With the Holidays When You are Grieving
Nov 24, 2025
•
Brandon Baggett
1
1
Debunking Some Myths of Marriage
Some Biblical Thoughts on Building Healthy, Happy, and Holy Marriages
Nov 18, 2025
•
Brandon Baggett
2
Are You Thankful for the Hard Times?
Some Biblical Thoughts On Gratitude
Nov 3, 2025
•
Brandon Baggett
4
October 2025
Should Christians Celebrate Halloween?
Some Biblical Thoughts On Halloween
Oct 27, 2025
•
Brandon Baggett
2
4 Surprising Challenges For Growing Churches
Some Biblical Thoughts On Church Growth
Oct 20, 2025
•
Brandon Baggett
3
The War on God's Word: Twisted Truth in the Garden of Eden
Some Biblical Thoughts From Genesis 3:1-6
Oct 13, 2025
•
Brandon Baggett
5
Rediscovering the Art of Hospitality
Some Biblical Thoughts About Christian Hospitality
Oct 6, 2025
•
Brandon Baggett
5
