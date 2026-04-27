Some passages of Scripture are easy to preach.

These texts are filled with comfort, brimming with hope, and contain life-giving messages that can always cheer our weary spirits. These beautiful passages are a true joy to preach, and we never tire of hearing such sermons.

But other passages are more difficult.

Some texts are just challenging. Vast sections of God’s Word contain warnings, weighty admonitions, and even scolding rebukes. While necessary for our spiritual maturation, these passages aren’t always fun to explore or easy to preach.

Such was the case with a recent sermon I preached from 1 Corinthians 5.

To give you a little backstory, our ladies are studying the book of 1 Corinthians this year. They individually study a couple of chapters each month, and then they meet as a group toward the end of the month to discuss their findings together.

This gives us a great opportunity to study the book of 1 Corinthians as a church family. So each month, I preach a sermon from the section our ladies are covering in their breakdown of the book, and this month my sermon came from Paul’s stirring words in 1 Corinthians 5.

A Brief Look at 1 Corinthians 5

The church at Corinth was blessed in many remarkable ways (see 1:2ff.). However, they were also chock-full of problems. Nearly every chapter of 1 Corinthians contains answers or specific instructions to help the church at Corinth navigate their congregational issues. But it’s not just a “problem book.” At its core, 1 Corinthians demonstrates God’s (and Paul’s) love for the church, and it contains heartfelt hope that even the most troubled of churches can be healthy and thrive.

1 Corinthians 5 targets one of Corinth’s most scandalous problems. Immorality was being tolerated in the church, and it was at such a level that even the pagan culture in Corinth viewed this behavior as salacious. A brother in the congregation had taken his father’s wife as his own, and they were apparently living in an open, impenitent relationship. But God’s people in Corinth were “called to be saints” (1:2), and such behavior had no place in the church.

Throughout 1 Corinthians 5, Paul doesn’t tiptoe around. He doesn’t hold back or mince words. In no unmistakable terms, the Lord’s apostle commanded the church to address this sin with church discipline. They were to “remove” (v. 2) this brother from among them, “cleanse” (v. 7) the church of his evil influence, not “associate…not even to eat with such a person” (v. 11), and “purge” this person from among them.

As you can see, 1 Corinthians 5 is a challenging text. I can’t imagine anyone saying that church discipline is their favorite topic in Scripture. But this chapter is a part of “the whole counsel of God” (Acts 20:27), and it’s a message that must be preached and practiced in our local churches. A failure to preach on this subject, and an omission to carry out church discipline, is a tragic neglect in the church.

Preaching on this sensitive subject has reminded me of many objections that are commonly raised. Church discipline is rarely practiced in many churches, and many protests or quibbles are voiced to justify this neglect. Since my study of withdrawing fellowship is still so fresh on my mind, I wanted to take a moment to write about some of these common objections—and answer them with Scripture.

Some Common Objections

1 - “We can’t do that to someone!”

In 1 Corinthians 5, Paul commands the church at Corinth to judge their brother’s actions to be against Scripture, remove him from the collective life of the church, not associate with him any longer, and thereby cleanse the church of his wicked influence. Biblically speaking, these are foundational steps involved in practicing church discipline. Admittedly, these concepts might sound shocking!

Some might suppose that a congregation has no authority to take such steps—that there’s no biblical basis for such actions. But 1 Corinthians was written for a reason, and it lays out divine authority for disciplinary action in the church. As Paul reminded the church, their actions in purging this brother from their fellowship would be done “in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ…with the power of the Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Corinthians 5:4). When a church mourns over sin, judges sin, and takes decisive action to purge sin, they aren’t acting in opposition to God’s will—they are acting in harmony with God’s will.

2 - “We shouldn’t judge other people.”

Jesus certainly warned against hypercritical and hypocritical judgment in his Sermon on the Mount (see Matthew 7:1ff.), and he plainly taught his hearers to never “judge by appearances” (John 7:24). We should also avoid judging a person’s heart or motives. But church discipline in no way violates these important Scriptures.

When we look at 1 Corinthians 5, Paul reminded the church at Corinth that God is going to judge the wicked of this world, but he called upon them to judge those inside the church (see v. 12). It’s not unbiblical or judgmental to simply compare someone’s behavior to Scripture and determine that their actions go against God’s will. Practicing church discipline doesn’t make a congregation judgy or overly critical—it makes them wise and spiritually discerning.

3 - “That’s not very loving!”

The thought of withdrawing fellowship from a brother or sister might seem appalling to some church members. On the surface, it might seem hateful, vindictive, and the very opposite of what a loving congregation should look like. Scripture does teach us that discipline must be practiced correctly, and it should never be done with an unloving spirit or malicious intentions (see 2 Thessalonians 3:6, 13–15). But we must understand that discipline is not the antithesis of love.

When we look at the Bible, God’s Word often links corrective discipline with love. For instance, Solomon once said, “Whoever spares the rod hates his son, but he who loves him is diligent to discipline him” (Proverbs 13:24). In the New Testament, the Hebrew writer said, “the Lord disciplines the one he loves” (Hebrews 12:6). Congregations, therefore, that practice church discipline aren’t unloving—they are truly putting love into practice!

4 - “What would the community think?”

Word gets around quickly, especially in a small town. Some churches might be apprehensive to withdraw from an impenitent member because they fear what the “talk of the town” may be about their actions. But are we going to let the community determine the actions of the Lord’s church? Instead of fearing what the local community might think if we practice church discipline, we should be thinking about what God would think of us if we didn’t practice church discipline!

Each time I hear this objection, my mind gravitates toward Acts 5. Interestingly, Acts 5 records the first instance of church discipline: when God claimed the lives of Ananias and Sapphira after they lied about their offering. The Scripture goes on to tell us about the fear, reverence, and even greater growth the church experienced following this event (see Acts 5:11ff.). Church discipline doesn’t hurt the church’s future—it protects the congregation’s witness, and it opens the door for even greater blessings from the Lord.

5 - “Church discipline doesn’t work!”

One of the most common objections people raise about church discipline is that it doesn’t work. But think about it: prayer doesn’t work either—if you don’t pray. Bible study doesn’t accomplish anything either—if you never seek to learn and live God’s Word. And going to church isn’t going to work—if we don’t assemble with the Lord’s body. Perhaps that’s why withdrawing fellowship “doesn’t work” in the minds of some brethren. They haven’t truly seen it practiced, and nothing is going to work if it’s not put into practice.

It’s incorrect to say that church discipline doesn’t work. God wouldn’t command something that was ineffective or outdated. Certainly we don’t think we know better than God, do we? But the truth is, church discipline always works. It always works because its purpose is twofold: correcting the impenitent sinner (1 Corinthians 5:3–5) and protecting the church from wicked influence (1 Corinthians 5:6–13). Even if a brother or sister isn’t brought to repentance through church discipline, the action still accomplishes part of its objective because it purges sin from the body and protects the spiritual well-being of the church.

6 - “You can’t withdraw from someone who’s not attending anymore.”

Something I’ve heard a lot before—and admittedly, something I’ve also said—is that you can’t withdraw from someone who’s not in fellowship with you to begin with. In other words, if someone stops attending services or recluse himself from the life of the congregation, it doesn’t make sense to withdraw from them. After all, if someone has “already left”—whether in body or spirit—there’s nothing to withdraw, right?

But when you stop and think about this argument, it doesn’t hold up to closer scrutiny. Biblical passages like 1 Corinthians 5 or other texts about church discipline are not contingent upon a person’s attendance or involvement within the local church. Withdrawing fellowship isn’t about a person’s physical proximity—it’s about the condition and posture of their heart.

In society, we wouldn’t stop prosecuting a criminal just because they moved out of the state or stopped having contact with the victim. Wrongdoing doesn’t stop being addressed just because someone distances themselves. Similarly, the church’s responsibility to discipline sin isn’t suspended just because a person stops coming to services, showing up for fellowship meals, or makes themselves less available.

Even if a person completely stops coming to services, eating meals with the church, or being involved, they are still “one of us” because they “wear the name of a brother” (1 Corinthians 5:11). This fact necessitates the church acting in discipline, because a message of truth must be declared to all parties involved. That message affirms that this brother or sister is on a path that is out of step with Christ that cannot be affirmed by God’s family. That’s why church discipline is about the church withdrawing their fellowship from someone whose life and decisions fail to align with God’s will.

Conclusion

This article wasn’t intended to be a deep dive into church discipline, nor was it designed to be a thorough exegesis of 1 Corinthians 5. Instead, this post was written to give a few biblical answers to some of the most common objections people give to withdrawing fellowship in the church.

Church discipline is not a popular concept, and it’s a practice many preachers and churches go to great lengths to avoid. But we need to remember: looking for excuses and citing objections to a clear commandment doesn’t reflect a heart of submission. In every case and with every commandment, our attitude should be to let God’s will be done!

May God give his church in every place more compassion for souls, more courage to confront sin, and more conviction to do the hard things. Church discipline is a biblical mandate, and we can be sure that God will bless those who faithfully do his will.