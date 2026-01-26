Church hurt—those are two words that should never belong together. It is deeply troubling to think of anyone harming the church for which Jesus died, and it is just as distressing to imagine the church itself causing harm when we are called to be the hands and feet of God’s grace. Yet church hurt is a real phenomenon, and this phrase carries tremendous weight for those who have personally lived it.

Church hurt is a term used to describe the emotional, relational, or spiritual pain caused by someone who claims to represent God, and it can come in many shapes and forms. It may involve an abuse of authority by someone in a leadership position. It can appear as the heavy hand of legalism, harsh judgment from others, or the unloving tone of fear-based teaching. It may take the form of betrayal through gossip, broken trust from a talebearer, or trauma caused by slander. Or it may simply be a toxic or divisive congregational culture. Regardless of how it manifests, church hurt often cuts deeper and stings longer than most other wounds.

When people experience church hurt, they often feel betrayed by those they trusted with their souls. The church is meant to be a place of grace, truth, and safety, so the pain can be especially intense and long-lasting when those walls of security collapse. Church hurt damages trust, causing the wounded to question whether they can ever trust people—or even God—again. In severe cases, church hurt drives people away entirely, and some never return because of the spiritual injuries inflicted by those who claimed to follow God.

Church hurt is real. When God’s people fail to act like God’s people, others pay the price—and that price is often great. If you are currently struggling with wounds caused by a fellow Christian or a painful church experience, I hope these words will offer comfort and hope. Your wounds are real. Your pain is significant. Your voice matters. The good news is that God’s Word provides the tools we need to endure trauma, heal from injury, and rise above painful experiences to become stronger in our walk with the Lord.

Here are a few things to remember if you are struggling with church hurt.

1. What You Are Feeling Is Not New

The phrase church hurt does not appear explicitly in the Bible, but that does not mean the experience is unfamiliar to Scripture. The Bible never sanitizes God’s people. Instead, it honestly records the actions of those who claimed to follow God—even when their behavior clearly contradicted His will. Scripture is filled with examples of faithful people who were deeply wounded by those who bore God’s name and should have known better.

In Genesis 37, Joseph was betrayed by his own brothers—the covenant descendants of Abraham. In Numbers 14 and 16, Moses was opposed, criticized, and accused of evil by the very people he had delivered from slavery—the nation of Israel, not pagan outsiders. Throughout 1 Samuel, David was betrayed, slandered, hated, and hunted by Saul, the current king of Israel. In Jeremiah 20 and 26, the prophet Jeremiah was persecuted by priests, prophets, and elders of the nation. And in the clearest example of all, Jesus was rejected, abused, and ultimately put to death by religious leaders in the Gospels.

The Bible does not deny church hurt. It openly acknowledges that God’s people can—and often do—deeply wound one another. Frequently, the most painful offenses come from within, not from the unbelieving world outside the church. Yet even then, God sees these sins and remains faithful, even when His people are not.

2. Don’t Judge God by the Actions of His People

When someone is hurt by a church experience, it is natural to struggle with faith and trust in God. After all, the people who caused the pain claimed to belong to Him. Many wonder how God can be trusted when His own people were the source of such deep hurt. For this reason, some walk away from God and the church entirely. It is not uncommon to hear someone say, “If that’s what Christians are like, I want nothing to do with God.” But healing from church hurt requires learning to separate God from the people who wounded us.

Jesus told His disciples, “Whoever has seen Me has seen the Father” (John 14:9). He did not say, “If you want to know what God is like, look at My people.” Jesus alone perfectly reveals God. If you want to understand what God is truly like in human form, look to Christ—not your preacher, not church leaders, and not even fellow believers. While we are called to imitate Jesus, we all fall short, even on our best days. When people hurt us because they fail to act like Christ, it is essential to remember that they are not the standard by which God is measured. Do not measure God’s character with a broken yardstick. Church hurt ultimately stems from human sin, not divine failure.

If you are struggling with church hurt, recognize this: you are not angry with God for who He is—you are hurt by what people did in His name. And God does not approve of their actions either. What they did was wrong. It contradicts God’s Word and does not reflect His character. Scripture reminds us, “If we are faithless, He remains faithful—for He cannot deny Himself” (2 Timothy 2:13). People fail. Leaders fall. Institutions crumble. But God remains the same.

3. Difficult People Can Make You Better

One of the most remarkable truths about God is His ability to bring good out of painful circumstances. When Joseph reflected on the suffering caused by his brothers, he said, “You meant evil against me, but God meant it for good” (Genesis 50:20). Their jealousy, hatred, lies, and betrayal were sinful and destructive—but God used them to accomplish something redemptive. Scripture never says what happened to Joseph was good. It says God was good enough to bring good from it. This is because our God has the power to make “all things work together for good” (Romans 8:28).

We do not merely go through experiences—we grow through what we go through. God is actively shaping us “into the image of His Son” (Romans 8:29). He forms our character not only in spite of difficult people, but often through them. Scripture teaches that growth is forged in adversity (Romans 5:3–5; James 1:2–12). Skilled sailors are not formed on calm seas, and Christlike virtues are not developed without hardship. Patience, kindness, compassion, and forgiveness are not learned in comfort. They are refined in the crucible of suffering.

Difficult people do not receive a free pass—but God does not waste the pain they cause. As we continue to walk with Him, hard seasons can deepen our patience, enlarge our compassion, strengthen our self-control, and expand our capacity to love and forgive. What happened to you should not have happened—but God is not finished with you because of it. In many ways, you may already be stronger and wiser because of what you endured.

4. You Have a Choice

It is often easier to blame others for our responses than to accept responsibility for our spiritual condition. Yet Scripture reminds us that we are accountable for our choices, even when others sin against us. We cannot control what others do, but we can always control how we respond.

No one had less reason to restrain Himself than Jesus—yet no one demonstrated greater self-control. “When He was reviled, He did not revile in return; when He suffered, He did not threaten, but continued entrusting Himself to Him who judges justly” (1 Peter 2:23). Jesus refused to allow others’ wrongdoing to dictate His behavior.

Paul writes, “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good” (Romans 12:21). Scripture assumes evil will occur, but it calls us to respond righteously when it does. Responding in a Christlike way does not excuse sin—it interrupts it. Other people may sin against you, but they do not get to decide whether you sin in return. Choosing the high road does not mean abandoning truth, ignoring justice, or remaining silent in the face of wrongdoing. It means honoring God in your response, even when others do not.

Conclusion

Church hurt is real, and its effects can be profound. Only eternity will reveal the full extent of the wounds it has caused. But God is not blind to it. He sees the pain inflicted when His people fail to reflect His heart.

God is not asking you to pretend it did not happen. He does not ask you to ignore your pain or rush past your trauma. Instead, He invites you to bring your brokenness to Him. Jesus Himself was wounded by religious hypocrisy, betrayed by a close friend, and rejected by those who should have known better. God is near to the brokenhearted, patient with the weary, and gentle with those learning to trust again.

Healing from church hurt is a journey—but it is a journey God is willing to walk with you, step by step. He knows what you are going through, and He cares deeply. By His grace, this painful chapter can become a redemptive turning point rather than a permanent scar. These moments don’t have to be a stumbling block to your faith—they can be a stepping stone towards greater spirituality. Do not give up on God or His people. Our awesome God has not given up on you!