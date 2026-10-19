From the early chapters of the Bible to the close of the book of Revelation, preaching has served a vital role in God’s dealings with man. Preaching is God’s ordained means to reveal truth, convict hearts, stir up souls, and change the lives of men and women eternally. While preaching might seem dull, outdated, and culturally irrelevant to some, Paul so elegantly declared, “it pleased God by the foolishness of preaching to save them that believe” (1 Corinthians 1:21, KJV).

Preaching matters, and faithful men who are willing to stand before others and courageously declare the word of the Lord are to be commended. Truly, “How beautiful are the feet of those who preach the good news!” (Romans 10:15, ESV). Only eternity will be able to reveal the ultimate impact of preaching and the countless ways preachers of God’s Word have influenced others for Jesus.

But what exactly does it mean to be a preacher of God’s Word?

The answers that could be given to this question are endless, and it seems like everyone has their own idea of what a preacher is and what a preacher should do. Opinions vary on what makes a “good preacher” and what constitutes a “good sermon.” But I am of the conviction that God’s Word must provide our definitions. After all, preaching was created by God, and if God is the architect, then nobody else knows the purpose of his design and invention better than him!

Biblically speaking, one of the purposes of preachers and preaching is to serve as a watchman by warning others through faithfully declaring the entire message of God. This concept is deeply rooted in Scripture, and it’s a calling true preachers solemnly understand. For the next few moments, let’s unpack from the Word of God what it means to be a watchman and why God’s preachers must fulfill this responsibility.

What Exactly Is a Watchman?

In the ancient world, a watchman was a trusted person appointed to keep watch over the city. He was usually positioned on a wall or in a tower where his elevated vantage point could give him clear sight of the city, its walls, and surrounding territory.

The watchman’s enemy was specific. He was not appointed to defeat the enemy by himself. Instead, he watched for approaching enemies or danger, and he was trusted to sound the warning if he saw a threat approaching. This serious task required him to be constantly watchful, aware, and responsible.

Watchmen could not be negligent, nor could they pretend that threats did not exist. Furthermore, they could not simply visualize the threat. They had to act. They had to send the warning; otherwise, they would be held responsible for any loss of life that occurred on their watch. Failing to sound the alarm meant they failed to do the very thing for which they were appointed, and severe punishment would surely follow.

But an ancient watchman couldn’t guarantee that everyone would listen. Nor was his mission to cry messages that soothed the people. He was to give the warning, regardless of the approaching danger or the response of the people. Ultimately, the watchman’s responsibility was to warn, and what the people chose to do with the warnings was their own decision.

A Biblical Connection

In the book of Ezekiel, God took the familiar imagery of a watchman and applied that to the work of the prophet Ezekiel. Notice what God told this preacher:

“So you, son of man, I have made a watchman for the house of Israel. Whenever you hear a word from my mouth, you shall give them warning from me. If I say to the wicked, O wicked one, you shall surely die, and you do not speak to warn the wicked to turn from his way, that wicked person shall die in his iniquity, but his blood I will require at your hand. But if you warn the wicked to turn from his way, and he does not turn from his way, that person shall die in his iniquity, but you will have delivered your soul” (Ezekiel 33:7–9, ESV).

God specifically tells Ezekiel that he is to serve as his watchman to the nation of Israel. His job was to simply receive word from the Lord, regardless of what that word may be, and faithfully speak it to the people. If Ezekiel failed to preach God’s Word and warn the people, God vowed to hold him accountable for his failure to sound the alarm. But if Ezekiel warned the people by speaking the Lord’s message and they refused to listen, the failure would be on the people.

Interestingly, the apostle Paul lived generations after Ezekiel, but he understood this solemn responsibility also. Notice something Paul told the Ephesian elders:

“I did not shrink from declaring to you anything that was profitable, and teaching you in public and from house to house…Therefore I testify to you this day that I am innocent of the blood of all, for I did not shrink from declaring to you the whole counsel of God” (Acts 20:20, 26–27, ESV).

When Paul spoke those words, he was meeting with a group of elders he knew he would never see again. He had faithfully served the Lord as a minister in Ephesus for the span of three years. Paul recounts his ministry there by affirming his clean conscience. He knew he had faithfully preached God’s Word, never backing down from preaching anything that was vital and necessary for them. Not once did he allow fear, opposition, or the prospect of an unfavorable response to cause him to withhold truth from the people in Ephesus. He had sounded the alarm, given the warning, and preached God’s Word fully. He was, therefore, free from their blood as a watchman.

Preachers Are God’s Watchmen Today

Just like Ezekiel in the Old Testament and the apostle Paul in the book of Acts, God calls his preachers today to stand in the gap and faithfully serve as watchmen for the people. Consider a few things this means:

1) Preachers must get their message from God.

God told Ezekiel, “you shall hear a word from my mouth, and give them warning from me” (Ezekiel 33:7, ESV). The Lord took the burden off of Ezekiel to come up with the message the people needed. God would ensure the people heard what they needed by giving Ezekiel exactly what he wanted them to hear. The prophet was to preach the words God put in his mouth, not his personal preferences, ideas, or opinions.

Today, gospel preachers need to be mouthpieces of God. Their task isn’t to choose which parts of the Bible people need and what parts they can go without. They have no right to say which sections of the Bible should be spoken and what things in the Bible should be left unsaid. Preachers must join the apostle Paul in possessing an unyielding commitment to speak “the whole counsel of God” (Acts 20:27). Any preacher who will not say what God’s Word says is failing as a watchman for God.

2) Preachers must be deeply concerned about souls.

Watchmen are needed because souls are at stake, and preachers prepare themselves to declare the message of God because heaven and hell are both real. Preaching is not a public-speaking exercise to flaunt one’s talents or academics. Nor is preaching a mere tradition we engage in religiously. Instead, men must preach God’s Word because souls are on the line and God is calling men and women to correctly respond to the truth of the gospel for the sake of their eternal destinies.

No preacher should approach the pulpit casually, as though he is about to give a short Bible talk to fill a time slot. Conversely, he must mount the pulpit with a mental awareness that he’s about to handle the word of God and teach an audience of people who earnestly need to hear what the Lord says. Eternity hangs on every message, and that inspires faithful ministers to approach their work with diligence, prayer, humility, and a meditative awareness of its seriousness.

3) Preachers must not sacrifice truth for popularity.

The job of a watchman is to tell the people what they need to hear, not necessarily give them messages they want to hear. Herein, though, lies one of the greatest temptations ministers of the gospel face. Preachers often face pressure (internally or externally) to back off of clear biblical teaching to appease people, but shying away from presenting anything the Word of God teaches is morally wrong.

In 2 Timothy 4:3–4, Paul warned Timothy about people who would find teachers to satisfy the wants of their hearts and tickle their ears with their messages. Instead of telling him to reshape his message to keep people happy and attending the church where he was preaching, Paul immediately challenged Timothy to keep preaching the word, even when it’s unpopular or unpleasant. People may get mad, folks may stop attending, and the church may even get labelled, but God’s Word is still true and must be faithfully preached regardless of how it’s received.

4) Preachers must preach God’s Word clearly.

Imagine the warning signal of an ancient watchman. It wouldn’t be soft or ambiguous. Instead, if an enemy was seen approaching, a loud and unmistakable trumpet would be sounded. The warning call would be so clear and evident that its sound could not be misconstrued for something else. In that same way, preachers would do well to make the truth of God clear and plain for their hearers to understand. Watchmen need to sound the warning so people can hear it!

In 2 Corinthians 4:2, Paul rejected crafty and underhanded ways to minimize God’s Word, and he was committed to speaking what he called “the open statement of truth” (ESV). In other words, he was going to speak God’s Word clearly, plainly, and openly for all to hear. Sadly, some preachers shrink back from declaring what the Bible says, and many others weakly speak the Word with little passion or conviction. God’s Word clearly calls men and women to holiness, faithfulness, and obedience, and those responsibilities need to be explained plainly and candidly, not obscured or softened by our presentation of the Bible.

Conclusion

In a world that abounds with different ideas about preachers and preaching, maybe it’s time we just return to the Bible and God’s intentions for the pulpit. There is no such thing as a strong church with a weak pulpit, and weak pulpits only produce weak Christians. The Lord’s church desperately needs strong preachers and strong preaching. The church needs men filling our pulpits who are sound, faithful, and courageous watchmen for God.

Being a watchman for God means preachers must speak God’s Word, regardless of what that word may be. It necessitates having a deep concern for souls and viewing your ministry through the lens of eternity. Being a watchman requires one to be committed to truth and never make compromises for the sake of popularity. And being faithful to the calling of a watchman means you speak God’s Word with unmistakable clarity, deep convictions, and a heart full of compassion.

Faithful watchmen preach the word. They preach God’s word when it’s popular, and they keep preaching it even when it’s not. Watchman preachers love the church, ache for souls, teach the truth, encourage the downcast, comfort the hurting, equip the saints, correct the misguided, and bring glory to God. They declare the teachings of God with a passion for the truth and a compassion for souls. And while their work might be difficult, the seriousness of the assignment comes with the prospect of an eternal reward at the finish line of heaven.

So, church, keep lifting up the hands of your watchmen. Keep loving, supporting, and encouraging them to fulfill their calling from the Lord. And my fellow preaching watchmen, keep faithfully sounding the trumpet—your labor is not in vain in the Lord!