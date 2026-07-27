Everyone loves a good success story. And the Bible is filled with them!

The Scriptures are actually brimming with true stories of people and groups who overcame seemingly insurmountable odds to accomplish great things. These stories build our faith and inspire us in many remarkable ways.

But one of the greatest success stories in the Bible has to be the redemption of the apostle Paul—the man who was a persecutor who became a preacher.

When you start looking closely at the Scriptures, you begin to notice that Paul’s conversion from his former life is detailed quite often in the pages of God’s Word. It’s more than a mere historical footnote recorded for us in the Bible—it’s a story we keep encountering throughout the Scriptures. For example, Luke repeatedly gives us accounts of Paul’s conversion in the book of Acts (e.g., Acts 9, 22, and 26). Aside from these lengthy retellings, Paul himself recounts his redemption story several times throughout the epistles he penned by inspiration (e.g., Philippians 3, Galatians 1, and 1 Timothy 1).

The fact that Scripture spends so much time describing the conversion of just one man is important. Evidently, there are many things God desires to teach us from Paul’s redemption story. We would do well to pause and reflect on some of the spiritual lessons to be drawn from Paul’s conversion.

Here are some of the major lessons I see:

Sincerity Doesn’t Make a Person Right with God

Before Paul became a Christian, he was living as a fierce persecutor of Christ and his church. In his own words, Paul said, “I was a blasphemer, persecutor, and insolent opponent” (1 Timothy 1:13). Even when the Lord met him on the road to Damascus, Paul was traveling with arrest warrants in hand to find Christians, arrest them, bring them back to Jerusalem, and cast his vote against them when they were put on trial.

Even though Paul was doing wicked things, he was intensely sincere. He firmly believed he was serving God and accomplishing his will. In fact, Paul said, “I myself was convinced that I ought to do many things in opposing the name of Jesus of Nazareth” (Acts 26:9). He wasn’t forced or compelled to do these things. Instead, he did them because he was convinced they were the right thing to do. Amazingly, his “raging fury” (Acts 26:11) against the church was done “in all good conscience before God” (Acts 23:1).

But what Paul’s conversion shows us is that his conscience was sincere, but sincerity alone is not enough to make us right with God. It wasn’t until Paul was confronted with the truth and obeyed the gospel of Jesus that he became a saved man. We must each continually allow God’s Word to be our guide—not our heart or conscience. We must daily examine our lives in light of the Word, rather than assuming we are acceptable to God simply because we are sincere and devout in what we are doing.

God Is Looking for a Humble and Obedient Faith

Paul’s life forever changed when he met the Lord on the road to Damascus. After being struck blind by a bright light from heaven, he heard the voice of Jesus calling him by name. Convicted of his sins and convinced that it was Jesus of Nazareth, Paul asked the Savior, “Lord, what do you want me to do?” (Acts 9:6). This is actually one of the most important moments in Paul’s conversion story.

When you look at the passage, Jesus did not tell Paul to pray a sinner’s prayer or tell him that his sins were already forgiven because he believed in him. Instead, Jesus instructed him to go into the city, where he would learn what he must do. When he arrived in the city, he was commanded by Ananias to “arise and be baptized, and wash away your sins, calling on the name of the Lord” (Acts 22:16). He had encountered Jesus, believed in Jesus, confessed Jesus as Lord, and had been praying and fasting as he traveled for three days into the city. But Paul still needed his sins to be washed away, and he had to humble himself in obedient faith to obey the gospel in baptism.

Truly, Paul was saved by God’s grace. In his own words, Paul said, “But by the grace of God I am what I am” (1 Corinthians 15:10). And Paul was certainly not saved without the mercy of God. He also said, “I received mercy because I had acted ignorantly in unbelief” (1 Timothy 1:13). But what this incredible conversion story also shows us is that Paul experienced God’s saving grace and mercy when he humbled himself in obedient faith—and that’s what God is looking for today. God saves by grace when man responds in faith and obedience (cf. Ephesians 2:8–10).

Nobody Is Beyond the Reach of God’s Grace

Everyone has a past, but Paul’s past stands in a league of its own. Before his conversion to Jesus, he had violently opposed Christ and the church. He had arrested and imprisoned Christians. He voted against the Lord’s disciples when they were placed on trial before the Jewish Sanhedrin. And he even held the coats of Stephen’s murderers and “approved of his execution” (Acts 8:1; 22:20).

But what makes Paul’s story so incredible is how God’s grace made all the difference. Paul not only left that life behind, but he went on to become a preacher, missionary, apostle, church planter, and inspired Bible writer. No one has used their life to make a greater impact for the cause of Christ than the apostle Paul—and yet he came from such a terrible background.

When you look at Paul’s writings, he never pretended that he had not been a wicked persecutor. As a matter of fact, he remembered the sins of his past well, even telling the churches of Galatia, “I persecuted the church of God violently and tried to destroy it” (Galatians 1:13). But what Paul didn’t do was live his life under the condemnation of his past. He understood that God’s mercy and grace had given him a new identity and purpose. Jesus set him free to rise above the mistakes of his past and go on to do monumental good for the kingdom.

If Paul could be redeemed, then we should never look at someone and conclude that they are too far gone. Nor should we hold people hostage to the mistakes of their past. The gospel is a message of redemption, and if God and his grace could save someone like Paul and turn his life around, then God can do the same in our lives today. As the apostle Paul declared, “But I received mercy for this reason, that in me, as the foremost, Jesus Christ might display his perfect patience as an example to those who were to believe in him for eternal life” (1 Timothy 1:16).

Conclusion

You see, Paul’s redemption story isn’t just a minor historical detail found in the Bible. Instead, it’s one of the major themes in the New Testament, and you can hardly read the Bible without encountering something about his conversion. There were literally thousands of people who were saved during the first century, but God’s Word spends so much time talking about the conversion of this one man for good reason. Paul’s remarkable conversion is chronicled in the Bible because it teaches us some life-changing lessons we simply cannot forget.

Above all, Paul’s conversion story really isn’t about Paul—it’s about Jesus. Perhaps this is why the story is repeated so often for us in the Bible. It’s a story unlike any other that reminds us that “Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners” (1 Timothy 1:15). The ultimate point of Paul’s redemption is to show what Christ can do with a sinner who is confronted with the truth, humbled by the gospel, and willing to fully surrender to the will of God.

Let us also remember that Paul’s conversion wasn’t the end of his story—it was just the beginning. After he was redeemed, Paul spent the remainder of his life growing, suffering, serving, repenting, persevering, and becoming more like Jesus each step of the way. And so it is with us—God saves us from what we were, and then his grace continues to daily and patiently transform us into what God calls us to become.

Let’s make sure our beliefs and behaviors always align with God’s Word. Let’s make sure we are acting with a humble and obedient faith. And let’s never forget the power of the gospel to overhaul lives and release captive men and women from their past. These are some of the life-changing lessons we learn from the persecutor who became a preacher.