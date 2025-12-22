What’s your favorite chapter in the Bible?

They are all great, but I’m sure we probably all have a chapter or two that we tend to gravitate toward more than others. Some chapters are especially comforting, applicable, and relevant to the situations we face each day in our trek through life.

Some chapters are so significant that we’ve even created nicknames for them. For example, 1 Corinthians 13 is often called “the love chapter” because it reminds us of the essential nature of love in our relationships as God’s people. Isaiah 53 is frequently dubbed “the Messianic chapter” because it is brimming with prophetic language about the suffering of Jesus for our salvation. These are special chapters.

Other chapters might not have a catchy moniker associated with them, but they still stand out as key texts within the Bible because of the content taught or described within them. For instance, Genesis 1 describes God’s work of creation. Psalm 119 celebrates the splendor of God’s Word. Acts 2 chronicles the birth of the church. Philippians 4 is loaded with comfort and encouragement for the Christian. And on and on we could go. The Bible is filled with so many memorable chapters!

But can I tell you about one of my favorite chapters in the Bible?

It’s Romans 12, and there are so many special things that stand out within this passage of Scripture. It is a section of Paul’s letter to the church at Rome, but the timeless truth contained within it reaches far beyond the first century. The inspired words of this chapter find application in the life of every Christian, and they radically shape our relationship with God and His people in countless profound ways. For the next few moments, let’s notice a few observations about this incredible Bible chapter.

Romans 12 is a transition chapter

“Therefore” (v. 1) is one of the first words in this chapter. That means Paul is about to present truth that flows directly from what he has already written. When we go back and explore the previous chapters, we find Paul heavily focused on the idea of justification. In fact, biblically defining how God takes sinners and justifies them is one of the central themes of the book of Romans.

In Romans 1–3, Paul sets the stage for the book by highlighting the need for justification. He shows that the Gentiles needed justification because of their rejection of God and reckless sin (chapter 1). But then he reveals that the Jews needed justification as well because of their hypocrisy and shortcomings (chapter 2). Romans 3 serves as a summary of these truths: “none is righteous” (3:10), “all have turned aside” (3:12), “no one does good” (3:12), and “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (3:23). Romans 1–3 shows that all need God’s salvation—Jew and Gentile alike.

Romans 4–11 then moves to the heart of the book by highlighting the means of justification. On the one hand, Paul explains that salvation does not come through the Law of Moses. On the other hand, he makes the case that salvation comes through the redemptive work of Jesus, accessed and appropriated by an obedient faith in Christ. As Paul notes, “the righteousness of God has been manifested apart from the law, although the Law and the Prophets bear witness to it—the righteousness of God through faith in Jesus Christ for all who believe” (Romans 3:21–22, ESV).

Finally, Romans 12–16 concludes the book with application, showcasing the results of justification. Paul often followed this pattern in his writings. He would first lay down doctrinal truth and then follow it with practical application. In the first eleven chapters of Romans, Paul explains why and how we are saved. Then, in Romans 12–16, he shows us what to do with our salvation as justified people.

With all of this in mind, we can better appreciate what Paul is doing in Romans 12, and we can understand why this chapter begins with such an important “therefore” (v. 1). As a saved person, I need to know that I have been lifted from the graveyard of sin for a purpose. God has washed my sins away and given me a new identity in Jesus for a reason. He calls me to live like a saved person—to ensure that my new position in Christ is reflected in my daily practice. That’s what Romans 12 is all about. It’s like a job description for Christians. This chapter is theology wearing street clothes—a picture of what it looks like to live as a saved person each day.

Romans 12 is a chapter about relationships

One of the things that fascinates me most about this chapter is just how much emphasis it places on relationships. Romans 12 reminds us that no one is an island unto himself, and it shows that the Christian life is fundamentally a life of relationships made possible through Jesus.

Romans 12 begins with our relationship with God (vv. 1–2). The chapter opens with a transformed mind that leads to a transformed life. These verses describe someone whose heart, mind, and life are so filled with God that they offer themselves to Him each day as a living sacrifice. This relationship with God becomes the launchpad for all the other relationships discussed in the chapter.

As the chapter continues, Paul addresses our relationship with the body of Christ (vv. 3–8). One cannot have a relationship with God without also having a relationship with His church. Paul’s discussion of serving God naturally transitions into a discussion of serving within His church, the body of Christ. He challenges us to serve humbly, in unity, and with zeal as we work to make a difference in God’s kingdom.

Next, Paul devotes considerable attention to our relationships with others (vv. 9–21). My Bible includes a heading over this section that reads, “Marks of the True Christian,” and I find that description both accurate and challenging. Practically speaking, Paul calls us to demonstrate the reality of our salvation in how we interact with one another. He addresses love, sympathy, unity, peace, and the avoidance of retaliation. God calls us to conduct ourselves rightly toward others—even when those people are our enemies.

Romans 12 is truly brimming with relationships, and all of them are made possible by the cross. A cross is composed of two beams: a vertical beam extending upward and a horizontal beam extending outward. When we understand the power of the cross in our lives, our relationships are inevitably transformed. Upwardly, our relationship with God is redefined. Outwardly, our relationships with others are reshaped as well.

Conclusion

As you can probably tell, I love Romans 12. It is truly one of my favorite chapters in the Bible, and I hope this short article has helped pique your curiosity and encourage you to study these powerful words more deeply.

God has saved us for a purpose. He calls us to live lives that genuinely reflect our salvation. We have been saved to serve Him through transformed lives as active members of His body. Our relationship with God should motivate us to pursue right relationships with the people He has placed in our lives. Each day, the Lord invites us to demonstrate the power of the cross in our relationships and to make gospel-shaped decisions that promote peace, health, and holiness.

Maybe Romans 12 is one of your favorite chapters too. But let’s be sure that we are “doers of the word, and not hearers only” (James 1:22, ESV). God doesn’t want us merely to admire the teachings of His Word—He calls us to adopt them and allow them to guide us each day. The gospel isn’t just a message we preach; it’s a way of life we live. That is the powerful and living message of Romans 12.

Let’s go live out Romans 12. Will you join me?