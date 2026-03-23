For the past several weeks, we have been exploring an important subject: church culture.

A church’s culture is somewhat like the collective personality of the congregation, shaped over years of experiences, decisions, habits, and areas of emphasis. Every congregation has its own culture, and in that sense, no two local churches are exactly the same. It’s important to study church culture because every congregation is a work in progress, and every church should be striving to better align itself with the will of Jesus Christ.

Up to this point in our study, we have taken a general look at church culture. We have also explored some of the common cultures that exist in local churches, including both positive and negative examples. If you haven’t read the previous articles in this series, you can pause and read them here:

But up to this point in our examination of church culture, we haven’t really discussed how to build a healthy church culture. While it’s important to understand the cultures we need to avoid and the culture we need to reflect, we can’t stop there. We must learn to take intentional steps to create a healthy church culture—because it doesn’t happen by accident.

Let’s examine a few biblical and practical steps churches can take to shape a culture that honors Christ.

1 — Keep Christ at the Center

Healthy local churches keep Jesus as the clear center of everything they are and everything they do. They remember “that in all things” Jesus should “have the preeminence” (Colossians 1:18). He’s not an afterthought, a secondary concern, or a bullet point on a list of priorities—He is everything. Every ministry, program, event, worship service, message, and decision is Christ-saturated. Healthy churches are Christ-centered, and they know they are nothing without Him.

Keeping Christ at the center is essential because congregations begin to drift when they shift their focus away from Jesus. Churches stray and their culture becomes unhealthy when personalities, traditions, preferences, or people (yes, even the preacher) become the focus instead of Christ. Let’s build churches with the attitude of Paul: “I determined not to know anything among you except Jesus Christ and Him crucified” (1 Corinthians 2:2).

2 — Prioritize Biblical Unity

Even a cursory reading of the New Testament shows us that unity is vital. The apostle Paul often taught and reminded local churches to be unified (cf. 1 Corinthians 1:10–13; Ephesians 4:1–3). Even Jesus prayed for God’s people “to be one” (John 17:20–21). Unity must be a priority, and intentional steps must be taken to model and protect it. Unity doesn’t happen accidentally, and division can quickly spread if a church does not actively practice Scripture.

Churches must regularly teach about unity and the dangers of division. Members must be reminded that the church is bigger than personal preferences, and they must learn to love one another and assume the best. But it cannot stop with words from the pulpit. Gossip, slander, and contention must be addressed quickly, decisively, and lovingly. Ongoing, unrepentant division must be dealt with according to Scripture, no matter how difficult that may be (cf. Romans 16:17–18; Titus 3:10–11).

3 — Develop a Caring Family Atmosphere

The church is meant to be a family, and Jesus said that love would be the defining mark of His disciples (cf. John 13:34–35; 1 John 3:16–18; Romans 12:10). A healthy church culture is one in which members truly know and care for one another. This love is not merely expressed in greetings between services—it is seen in real relationships and genuine care that extend beyond the church building.

Healthy churches are friendly, supportive, encouraging, and benevolent. They are made up of members who are involved in one another’s lives. A loving church culture powerfully attracts others to Christ and creates a place where people feel valued, supported, and safe.

4 — Model Servant Leadership

No group of people will rise above its leadership. Leadership sets the tone and often determines the ceiling of an organization. The same is true in the church. Healthy church culture is shaped by healthy leadership. When a congregation is led by humble, servant leaders, the church follows that example. Scripture teaches members to observe their leaders, “consider the outcome of their way of life, and imitate their faith” (Hebrews 13:7).

Church leaders must be visible, available, approachable, and involved in the lives of the members. Good shepherds know their flock—and their flock knows them—because they are present and engaged. Healthy leaders don’t send others to do ministry without them; they invite others to join them as they lead the way. They know the way, show the way, and go the way. They also intentionally train other humble, servant leaders to continue the work of shepherding God’s people.

5 — Practice Biblical Discipleship

Healthy churches focus on spiritual growth, not just numerical growth. A healthy church culture is one where people are brought to Christ and then taught, equipped, mentored, and discipled so they can continue growing in Him. The Great Commission involves more than baptism—it includes the ongoing work of teaching and training believers (see Matthew 28:18–20).

Healthy churches are structured for discipleship. They provide consistent opportunities for Bible teaching and spiritual growth for all ages. They connect newer Christians with mature believers for guidance and encouragement. They equip members with the tools they need to grow in their knowledge and application of God’s Word.

6 — Encourage Active Participation

A healthy church is not built by a few workers while everyone else watches. Instead, a healthy church culture encourages every member to take part in the life and work of the church. No congregation is positioned for long-term strength when the workload rests on only a few shoulders. Scripture teaches that every member of the body has a role to fulfill (cf. 1 Corinthians 12; Romans 12; Ephesians 4).

Healthy churches help members discover their spiritual gifts and create opportunities for them to serve. People are encouraged to use their abilities and passions for the Lord. No one should feel unnecessary or overlooked, and it should never be normal for members to simply spectate. Healthy churches regularly emphasize that every member matters.

7 — Maintain a Mission Mindset

Churches can easily drift toward comfort and complacency, but they must remain focused on the mission of Jesus. He “came to seek and to save the lost” (Luke 19:10), and He calls us to carry that mission forward.

Mission-minded churches cultivate a culture of outreach. Their efforts extend beyond the church building to reach people in the community and beyond. Members are encouraged to invite others and are equipped to share the gospel. Healthy churches support mission work both locally and globally, and they celebrate baptisms, restorations, and spiritual victories as central moments in the life of the church.

8 — Practice Humility and Repentance

Healthy churches are not perfect—but they are willing to acknowledge their shortcomings, admit mistakes, and turn to God in repentance. Scripture emphasizes repentance not only individually but, at times, congregationally (e.g., Revelation 2–3). Healthy churches don’t pretend to be flawless; they are honest, humble, and committed to growth.

Humble churches are made up of humble people. Leaders model transparency by admitting when they are wrong, and members receive correction with a teachable spirit. Healthy churches emphasize grace, practice forgiveness, restore the erring, and move forward without clinging to past failures. They focus on spiritual growth rather than appearances.

Conclusion

As we reflect on these eight observations, it’s important to recognize that this is not an exhaustive list. Rather, it is a starting point—a foundation upon which churches can continue to build.

A healthy church is one that exalts Christ, pursues unity, demonstrates genuine love, is led by servant-hearted leaders, prioritizes discipleship, encourages involvement, remains focused on the mission, and walks in humility and repentance. It is a place where souls are saved, lives are strengthened, and Christ is honored.

As a church leader or member, you likely see areas where your congregation can improve, as well as areas where it is doing well. No church has arrived—we are all a work in progress. Growth requires humility, intentionality, and ongoing commitment.

Healthy church culture doesn’t happen overnight, and it’s never something we can put on autopilot. It is built day by day through our choices, habits, attitudes, and actions. There will be challenges along the way, but if we remain rooted in Scripture, committed to one another, and focused on the mission God has given us, we can be a healthy church. More than that, we will reflect the heart of Christ to one another and to a watching world.

Let’s keep building together. It’s worth it.