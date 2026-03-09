We recently began a series of articles exploring church culture. In case you missed the first article in this lineup, you can pause and read it here:

Studying church culture is timely and valuable because each congregation has its own unique culture. A church’s culture is somewhat like its personality—its own peculiar way of thinking and acting. Sometimes a church’s overall culture is healthy because it reflects the desires of the Lord. Other times, however, a church can be marked by a toxic and unhealthy culture that clashes with God’s will. Every church has a culture. The question is not whether a culture exists, but whether that culture reflects the heart, will, and teachings of Jesus Christ.

In truth, every local church is a work in progress. There is always going to be room for improvement. This, though, necessitates an honest evaluation of where we are as a church and where God calls us to be. Simply put, each church must be willing to open its eyes, understand its culture, and take tangible steps to better align itself with the teachings of Scripture.

Up to this point in our series, we have taken a broad and sweeping look at church culture. Perhaps it is time to start exploring various church cultures more specifically so that we can better understand what a healthy church actually looks like. For the next few moments, let’s notice a few contrasts. The following contrasts simply put words to some of the common church cultures that exist today. For example…

Fearful vs. Faith-Filled

Sometimes churches are marked by a fearful, hesitant culture. Fearful churches are primarily motivated by self-preservation, and their decisions are largely driven by what could “go wrong” instead of what is most needed.

When a local church is fueled by fear, it will be extremely resistant to change, go out of its way to avoid difficult conversations, and be excessively slow to make decisions. Such churches fear trying things that have never been done before, upsetting longstanding members, or losing people. Ultimately, fearful churches prefer comfort over obedience. They are comfortable with how the church is, even if God isn’t.

Conversely, faith-filled churches are motivated by the desires of the Lord and the providential workings of God. Faith-filled churches know that God is not asking for perfection—he is able to work through imperfect people and even failed attempts. That’s why they are willing to take calculated risks for the kingdom, step into new ministry opportunities, and try new methods that don’t clash with Scripture. More than this, faith-filled churches have the courage to do the hard things, trusting God to bless their efforts regardless of the outcome.

Where fearful churches place emphasis on human control, faith-filled churches trust God’s providence and blessings. Fearful churches rarely grow exponentially, but congregations motivated by faith can spread their wings and soar.

Stingy vs. Generous

Stinginess is often a symptom of being fear-driven. A stingy church constantly talks about what it “cannot afford.” Budgets, bottom lines, and dollar amounts usually dominate conversations and influence decisions. Stingy churches mistakenly believe they are honoring God by preserving the funds of the church instead of putting them to use for his glory.

When a congregation is stingy, it often hoards resources. Bank accounts swell while church buildings deteriorate, ministries go lacking, and preachers of the gospel anxiously struggle to make ends meet. There is also reluctance to support missions, and ministry spending is considered a loss for the church rather than an investment.

On the flip side, generous churches view their resources as tools for ministry. They recognize that every blessing they possess comes from God and church funds are given to fuel the ministry of the church. Generous churches support missions enthusiastically, invest generously in ministers and ministries, and look for ways to use their blessings to be a blessing to others.

While stingy churches fearfully bury what they have like the one-talent man of Matthew 25, generous churches faithfully put God’s funds to work and trust him to multiply the blessings.

Divided vs. Unified

The church at Corinth is a classic example of a divided church, but warnings about division can be found throughout the New Testament. Sadly, modern churches can also be marked by a divisive culture. In divided churches, unity is fractured when people are driven by personal agendas rather than the will of God.

When a church becomes divided, people form factions, camps, and teams. Sometimes these factions are obvious. Other times they work beneath the surface—which can be even more dangerous. Unresolved conflicts simmer for years, and personal preferences and opinions become explosive battlegrounds. Where division lingers, pride, selfishness, and personal ambitions are sure to be reigning supreme.

Conversely, unified churches prioritize the shared mission over personal preferences. A unified church is not free from disagreements—but the difference between a unified and a divided church is how those conflicts are handled. Divided churches seem to never find peace, but unified churches address rifts biblically with humility and love.

While divided churches fracture and splinter over petty nonissues and personal preferences, unified churches stay focused on the bigger picture.

Suspicious vs. Loving

Suspicion is often the twin companion of division. Sadly, churches can be marked by a tendency to question, distrust, and second-guess one another. This creates an atmosphere of tension and uneasiness that prevents long-term success.

When a church is marked by suspicion, motives are constantly questioned. Leaders are second-guessed, the minister becomes a regular subject of concern, and new ideas or ministries are quickly criticized. Rumors spread easily in suspicious churches, and people often assume the worst about one another. This toxic culture quietly erodes relationships and threatens both the good name of the church and the work that could otherwise be accomplished.

Love is the opposite of suspicion (1 Corinthians 13:4–8). When a church is marked by a loving culture, the members give each other the benefit of the doubt. Instead of automatically assuming bad intentions, they look for the good in one another. Leaders are trusted and respected, and legitimate concerns are discussed directly rather than gossiped about behind the scenes.

Suspicious churches distort relationships and destroy reputations, but loving churches create a space for relational safety and strengthen the entire congregation.

Member-Focused vs. Mission-Focused

Church is meant to be a place where we grow and thrive as Christians, but the local church does not merely exist to serve our “needs” or desires as members. Unfortunately, some congregations operate more like a club for members instead of a ministry outpost for the kingdom. Consequently, the church becomes focused on the comforts of its members instead of the cause of the Messiah.

When a church is focused primarily on its membership, it is usually operating in maintenance mode. Ministry becomes about what the members want and how everyone can be kept happy. Church funds are spent primarily on internal affairs, conflicts arise over membership preferences, and evangelism becomes an afterthought. Member-focused churches treat the church like a product, and the mission becomes crafting a product that keeps people coming back for more.

On the other hand, mission-focused churches center their work on serving the will of God. Instead of catering to consumers, they seek to create disciples of Jesus Christ who delight in serving rather than merely being served. A mission-focused church keeps the mission at the center of everything. Its budget, programs, and decisions are all filtered through the lens of the mission.

Member-focused churches ask, “How can we keep the members we have happy?” But mission-focused churches ask, “How can we better reach the lost in our community for Jesus?”

Conclusion

As we look back over these contrasting cultures, it is important to remember that this is not an exhaustive list of church cultures. In fact, these words only begin an endless list of descriptions that can characterize local churches.

It is also important to recognize that very few churches fully embody either side of these contrasts. Instead, most congregations tend to drift somewhere in between, usually leaning noticeably toward one side. A church leans in a particular direction because of the collective habits, attitudes, decisions, and actions of the congregation over time. Churches are—for better or worse—what they do repeatedly. For church culture to change, the habits, attitudes, and behaviors of the congregation must begin to shift.

As you think about these contrasts, which word best describes your local church? Which word best describes your attitudes and actions as a church leader or member? What area needs the most attention? What steps can you take right now to help move yourself and the local church you love and lead in a healthier direction?

That is where we are going next. In our next article, we will explore some biblical and practical ways to create a healthier church culture.