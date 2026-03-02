If I were to ask you about the culture of the congregation where you worship and serve, what would you say? Is your church culture healthy? Is it strained, toxic, messy, or dysfunctional? Are you even aware that your congregation has a culture? Do you know what church culture really is?

A Working Definition

By local church culture, I mean the emotional and spiritual tone of a congregation. A church’s culture is something like its personality—a personality collectively shaped by the leaders and members who comprise it. Church culture is reflected in what a congregation does, how it thinks, what it celebrates, and what it quietly discourages. Every church has a culture, but not every church has the same culture.

Think of it this way: As individuals, we each have our own unique personality, habits, and ways of doing things. Sometimes those traits align beautifully with God’s will. At other times, though, parts of our lives need to be realigned to better reflect the Savior’s teaching. That’s where sanctification comes in—our ongoing journey of becoming more like Jesus Christ. We are all works in progress, and God is at work within us, through us, and for us.

In a similar way, each congregation has its own collective personality. Every local church has habits, tendencies, and shared attitudes that develop over time. That culture is often formed and passed down through years of leadership decisions, member interactions, shared victories, painful conflicts, and defining moments. Sometimes a church’s culture is healthy and life-giving. Other times, it needs realignment. Even the strongest and healthiest congregations still have areas within their “congregational personality” that require renovation.

Just as individuals need continual growth, refinement, and repentance, so do local congregations. The New Testament speaks to churches collectively and identifies clear congregational traits, strengths, weaknesses, blind spots, and even sins.

The church in Corinth was gifted but deeply divided (1 Corinthians 1:1–13). They had tremendous potential, yet they struggled to get along and were marked by layers of dysfunction.

The churches of Galatia were emotionally responsive but spiritually vulnerable (Galatians 1:6–9). They were quick to embrace what they heard, but they were not always grounded in the truth.

The church in Ephesus was doctrinally strong but spiritually empty (Acts 20:28–31; Revelation 2:2–4). They stood firm on truth and moral purity, yet they were rebuked for losing their first love.

The church in Laodicea was comfortable and lukewarm (Revelation 3:15–19). Though materially prosperous, they were spiritually indifferent, and their congregational perception did not align with reality.

The church in Philippi was joyful and generous (Philippians 1:3–5; 4:4, 15–18; 2 Corinthians 8:1–5). They were not wealthy, but they were rich in partnership, sacrifice, and gospel-centered giving.

These examples remind us that no church was a carbon copy of another. Two congregations may hold identical doctrine, yet one thrives while another declines—and culture often explains the difference. Each church is unique, marked by its own people, problems, strengths, and personality. That is why congregations, just like individuals, must pursue sanctification at a collective level. Every church must become aware of its culture and take intentional steps to align its tone, habits, and spirit with the will of God.

A Look at Church Culture

In the coming weeks, we will take a closer look at church culture. We will examine several common cultural patterns found in congregations—both healthy and unhealthy. We will also provide biblical solutions to help shape healthier church culture in the congregations we love and help lead. The goal of this series is not to be critical—it’s to help bring clarity to this important subject and give us some tools to work with so we can thrive and honor Christ as the church.

Even though this is a needed conversation, it’s not necessarily going to be an easy one. It is easy to see flaws in other churches, but it is much harder to remove our own blinders and see ourselves in the mirror of God’s Word. It is more comfortable to critique the congregation down the road than to examine our own spiritual condition. It is easier to rationalize or ignore unhealthy culture than to identify it and pursue humble repentance. And culture is not easily changed. You can change service times, curriculum, or even the preacher—but reshaping culture requires humility, patience, repentance, and perseverance

Regardless of how challenging this process may be, every church owes it to its present members and future generations to take its spiritual pulse. We must honestly assess where we are as a church and prayerfully consider where Christ is calling us to be. This process may be uncomfortable. It may sting at times. But discomfort is often part of sanctification—whether it be personal and congregational.

So whether you are a church leader, a minister, or a faithful member in the pew, I invite you to engage in this study. More than that, I challenge you to see yourself as personally responsible for shaping church culture. Culture is not created only from the pulpit or the eldership—it is formed in conversations, attitudes, hospitality, forgiveness, generosity, and everyday faithfulness. Each of us contributes something to the tone of the body. Healthy churches are built by healthy people.

Healthy, Christ-honoring church culture does not happen accidentally. Instead, it is built slowly, prayerfully, and intentionally. But it is worth the effort, because the church exists for one supreme purpose: to glorify God (Ephesians 3:20–21). And there is nothing more important than that.