Have you ever heard the expression “fighting with a broken sword”?

This phrase is a metaphor, and it usually means you are trying to win a battle while being severely disadvantaged or poorly equipped. That can mean different things. It could mean you are trying to achieve a result without the tools you need to succeed. Or it could mean you are striving to accomplish a goal, but something essential is damaged, missing, or compromised. It can also mean you are technically “fighting,” but the strategy or approach you are using is flawed and incapable of producing victory. Regardless of how it is defined, fighting with a broken sword is never a good thing.

But what if I told you that we (Christians) sometimes fight with a broken sword?

If we are not careful, we can easily find ourselves fighting foolishly while sincerely believing we are valiantly defending the cause of Christ. Our motives may be pure, but our methods and manner can be dangerous. Sometimes we are fighting the wrong battles. Other times we are using the wrong weapon. And then there are moments when we are recklessly fighting with the wrong strategy. We are called to “fight the good fight of the faith” (1 Timothy 6:12) and to “contend for the faith” (Jude 3), but we must make sure we are not swinging a blade that cannot cut—or acting as unskilled or careless soldiers of the cross. The ultimate danger of fighting with a broken sword is this: we are not helping the cause of Christ; we are actually hindering the work of God.

For the next few moments, let’s unpack several ways we can end up fighting with a broken sword.

1. When We Misuse Scripture

The apostle Paul once described the Word of God as “the sword of the Spirit” (Ephesians 6:17). Yet sometimes we wield a broken weapon—not because Scripture is flawed, but because we, as handlers of the sword, are unskilled or negligent. When that happens, we are fighting with a broken sword, and the damage can be great.

Elsewhere, Paul taught Timothy to be a worker who need not be ashamed by “rightly handling the word of truth” (2 Timothy 2:15). These words imply that it is possible to handle God’s Word incorrectly. Peter echoes this warning when he speaks of those who are “ignorant and unstable” and who “twist [the Scriptures] to their own destruction” (2 Peter 3:16). When God’s Word is mishandled, there is serious danger of twisting, manipulating, or misunderstanding Scripture.

One of the most common ways Christians wield a broken sword—and thereby misuse Scripture—is through proof-texting. Rather than allowing the Bible to shape their beliefs, some go to Scripture to defend beliefs they already hold. The belief is established first, and then verses are searched for to support a presupposition. While our beliefs must come from Scripture, the order here is reversed. We should never go to the Bible to support what we believe; instead, we should go to the Scriptures to supply our beliefs. Every passage of Scripture was spoken in a context and must be understood in light of that context. Removing verses from their setting is poor interpretive practice, and it will inevitably lead even sincere Bible students to fight with a broken sword.

2. When We Have Zeal Without Knowledge

When Paul wrote to the church in Rome, he lamented that some “have a zeal for God, but not according to knowledge” (Romans 10:2). In that context, he was describing those who bypassed God’s plan of salvation and sought to establish their own righteousness through the Law of Moses. But there are many ways it is possible to be zealous without knowledge. Misguided zeal is one of the primary reasons people fight with a broken sword.

The Gospel of Mark tells us that Jesus gave James and John the nickname “Boanerges,” meaning “Sons of Thunder” (Mark 3:17). Evidently, these brothers were known for their fiery and impulsive dispositions. In Luke 9:51–56, when a Samaritan village rejected Jesus, James and John suggested calling down fire from heaven to consume them. Their zeal for God was evident—but so was their lack of understanding. Jesus corrected them and patiently mentored them toward maturity. Interestingly, John later became known as “the apostle of love,” a testimony to how Jesus shaped his zeal with truth, wisdom, and grace.

Some brethren today are not lacking in zeal. Unfortunately, their zeal is not always guided by knowledge. They are quick to speak, quick to call out sin or error, and quick to judge unfaithfulness—but not always guided by discernment, wisdom, or careful study of God’s Word. We must remember that confidence does not equal correctness. Something is not necessarily biblical simply because it is said loudly, forcefully, or even with a “supporting” Bible verse attached. Tragically, some of the most eager people to debate are also some of the least biblically grounded. Zeal without knowledge is nothing more than fighting with a broken sword.

3. When We Quarrel Over Opinions

This is an issue Scripture addresses with great clarity. Paul writes, “As for the one who is weak in faith, welcome him, but not to quarrel over opinions” (Romans 14:1). Everyone has opinions, and some hold them more strongly than others. But we step into dangerous territory when opinions become the battleground on which we fight. Scripture goes out of its way—using unmistakable language—to warn us against this.

Yet Christians sometimes fight over opinions, and this can be deceptively difficult to recognize. We often assume our personal scruples are rooted in Scripture, when in reality they are simply personal judgments dressed in religious language. As already noted, something is not necessarily biblical just because a verse can be attached to it. We may be mishandling God’s Word, or arguing with zeal that lacks knowledge. In either case, we may be fighting with a broken sword.

A dull or broken sword may still cut, but it does not cut cleanly. Instead, it hacks, rips, and causes blunt trauma. The same is true when Christians argue over opinions and bind them on others. Such behavior fuels division, creates factions instead of fellowship, and causes emotional and spiritual damage within the church. Those who quarrel over opinions often believe they are defending truth, but the tragic irony is that their actions are opposing it (cf. 1 Timothy 6:3–4; 2 Timothy 2:24–25; Titus 3:9). The harder they swing their dull blade, the more harm they inflict on the body of Christ.

Conclusion

Fighting with a broken sword is never good—in fact, it is dangerous. Entering a battle while poorly equipped or improperly trained will not end well. Fighting battles that should never be fought in the first place can have disastrous consequences. We are indeed called to defend the cause of Christ, stand for what is right, and speak God’s truth regardless of the cost. But we cannot do so with a broken sword.

Not everyone who fights with a broken sword has impure motives. In many cases, the danger lies precisely in the fact that the motives are sincere. We want God’s truth defended and his cause protected—but sincerity alone does not guarantee faithfulness. Our words and actions must align with God’s Word.

To avoid fighting with a broken sword, we must allow God’s Word—not our opinions—to set the terms of the battle. We must handle Scripture with humility, care, and respect for context. Christians fight the good fight by submitting to the whole counsel of God, distinguishing between doctrine and judgment, and refusing to let misguided emotion become their compass. Ultimately, it comes down to interpreting Scripture correctly, speaking the truth in love, and caring more about faithfulness than about winning an argument.

When Scripture is rightly handled and hearts are rightly postured, the sword is not broken, the wielder is not a danger to others, and the fight for the faith brings honor and glory to God.