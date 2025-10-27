At the time of this writing, we are just a few days away from Halloween.

For most people, Halloween is simply a season of spooky fun for the whole family. It’s a time for carving faces into pumpkins, dressing up in creative costumes, hosting parties with friends and family, and handing out candy to overly excited children. Halloween brings hayrides, pumpkin patches, apple cider, and an overindulgence in snack-sized candy bars. It’s a time for delicious s’mores, jack-o’-lanterns glowing on front porches, and all the spooky things we can enjoy.

At least, that’s how most people view Halloween. Others see something entirely different.

Many sincere Christians view Halloween negatively, and they do so out of genuine concern for spiritual purity and faithfulness to Scripture. Some believe Halloween glorifies evil and darkness, desensitizing us to sin and wickedness. For some Christians, participating in Halloween would mean celebrating the very things God condemns in the Bible. Others choose to steer clear of the holiday because of its pagan roots that can be traced back through time.

Admittedly, the Bible doesn’t mention Halloween. But to be clear, there are also many other things we do regularly that aren’t found in the pages of Scripture either. Regardless, it’s important to pause and think about Halloween from a biblical standpoint. Is it acceptable to celebrate Halloween? Or is this a holiday Christians should reject?

Here are a few things for us to consider:

The Origins of Halloween

It is widely believed that the origins of Halloween can be traced back to the Celtic region of Druidism over 2,000 years ago. The Celts in ancient Ireland, Scotland, and parts of northern Europe celebrated a night called Samhain (pronounced “Sow-in”).

According to their beliefs, Samhain marked the end of summer and the harvest season (October 31) and the beginning of winter (November 1). This meant the lighter days of the year were over and the darker days had begun. It was also believed to be a time when the boundary between the living and the dead was blurred, allowing spirits to return to the earth.

Some spirits were thought to be benevolent, returning to help the Druid priests predict the future. Others were considered malevolent, returning to harm the living or cause mischief. To ward off or appease these spirits on the night of Samhain, the Celts would build large bonfires, wear costumes made of animal skins, and offer sacrifices of crops and animals to their gods.

These practices and this festival are often cited as the origin of Halloween. Over time, the holiday evolved as the Romans, early Catholics, and even colonial Americans each added their own traditions and meanings. Fast forward to today, and Halloween is much less about religion or superstition and much more about simply having fun.

A Principle from Scripture

As we ponder the pagan origins of Halloween, it’s important to remember that practices change over time. Something may begin with pagan associations, but as time and culture shift, that significance may fade—sometimes in part, sometimes entirely. Interestingly, Scripture gives us guidance on how to handle such situations.

In 1 Corinthians 8:1–13, the apostle Paul addressed a specific issue in the church at Corinth: eating meat that had been offered to idols. Some Christians were deeply troubled by this practice. They couldn’t understand how a believer could consume food connected to false worship. Others, however, were not bothered. They knew that idols weren’t real gods and that eating such meat didn’t compromise their faith. This caused a controversy: Was the meat defiled simply because of its past association with idolatry?

Paul’s answer was clear:

“Therefore, as to the eating of food offered to idols, we know that ‘an idol has no real existence,’ and that ‘there is no God but one.’ For although there may be so-called gods in heaven or on earth—as indeed there are many ‘gods’ and many ‘lords’—yet for us there is one God, the Father, from whom are all things and for whom we exist, and one Lord, Jesus Christ, through whom are all things and through whom we exist.” (1 Corinthians 8:4–6, ESV)

Paul made it clear that idols aren’t real gods, so there was no issue in eating food offered to them. As he said, “Food will not commend us to God. We are no worse off if we do not eat, and no better off if we do” (1 Corinthians 8:8, ESV). Choosing to abstain didn’t make anyone more holy, and choosing to eat didn’t make anyone defiled. Each Christian was to let their conscience guide them in such matters—choosing to love and accept others with differing opinions and not turn personal convictions into universal laws.

Application for Today

When we apply these principles to the celebration of Halloween, it becomes clear that the modern practice differs greatly from its ancient Druidic roots. Warding off evil spirits or engaging with the occult rarely, if ever, enters the minds of those celebrating today. The modern customs of wearing costumes, carving pumpkins, and bobbing for apples hardly reflect the same motives or beliefs as those who observed Samhain centuries ago. People today celebrate Halloween differently—plain and simple.

Furthermore, Scripture teaches that something is not intrinsically evil simply because it was once associated with paganism. For first-century Christians, this was seen most clearly in the question of eating meat offered to idols. By principle, the same truth applies to celebrating holidays such as Halloween—or even Easter, Christmas, or Valentine’s Day. While all have some pagan associations in their history, much of that meaning has been lost or forgotten over time. It would certainly be wrong to engage in pagan or occult practices, but no activity is inherently immoral merely because of its origin.

Conclusion

When it comes to celebrating Halloween, opinions will differ—and that’s okay, as long as we continue to love, respect, and accept one another without turning differences of opinion into tests of fellowship. Romans 14 reminds us that we have liberty in Christ to celebrate holidays as our conscience allows, including Halloween.

In the end, it’s our heart that matters, not the holiday. Whatever you do on October 31, make sure Christ is honored in how you live. Whether you choose to celebrate Halloween or not, let your heart be devoted to Jesus, guided by Scripture, and filled with love for others.