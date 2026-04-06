Spend enough time in any church, and you’ll start to hear it.

Some expect the preacher to have all the answers. Others look to him to carry every burden. Some quietly assume he should live with less or not need as much money. Others seem to think he (and his family) should walk the line of perfection. And in some cases, he’s treated more like a personality to follow than a servant to learn from.

But none of these ideas are new.

As a matter of fact, the church at Corinth wrestled with many of these same misunderstandings. Throughout the book of 1 Corinthians, the apostle Paul addressed many of these misconceptions head-on. Paul repeatedly challenged God’s people to rethink how they view His servants, and his ancient words still resonate with the church today.

It’s often the case that we try to honor preachers, but we also sometimes misunderstand them. When we fail to biblically discern preachers and their place in God’s plan, we end up placing expectations on men that God never intended for them to carry. Misunderstanding the preacher and his work ultimately leads us to misunderstand the church—and even the gospel message itself.

For the next few moments, let’s explore a few observations from 1 Corinthians. Here are some things preachers are not.

1 - Preachers are not sinless

Throughout the book of 1 Corinthians, Paul repeatedly paints himself and the other apostles as God’s servants—not as sinless spiritual giants who never fail (see 1 Corinthians 3–4). In Romans 1–3, Paul reminded the church at Rome that nobody is perfect. Whether Jew or Gentile, “all have sinned” (Romans 3:23)—and Paul included himself in that assessment. At the end of the day, preachers are still humans who need God’s mercy, grace, and forgiveness. Ministers of the gospel strive to be faithful in both their preaching and practice, but that doesn’t mean they are flawless.

But there’s great danger in expecting sinless perfection from God’s servants. Not only are we wrongly holding preachers to an unattainable standard, but we are also setting ourselves up for disappointment and disillusionment when ministers fall short. We must remember that God never designed preachers to be sinless examples of perfection, but to be living examples of repentance. There’s a big difference.

2 - Preachers are not superheroes

In 1 Corinthians 2:1–5, Paul intentionally rejects impressiveness. He reminded the church that his ministry among them was not marked by impressive speech or lofty wisdom, but that it rested in the power of God. The apostle purposefully redirected their attention away from the preacher’s abilities and onto God’s power. That’s important.

Many churches expect the preacher to be a spiritual superman. He must always be available, always be strong, and always be insightful. He must have the right abilities and be ready with all the right answers. But preachers are finite, and every preacher has limitations. Ministry has never been designed to rest on the shoulders of one man—it is to be shared across the body (cf. 1 Corinthians 12; Ephesians 4:11–16). Expecting the preacher to be a superhero creates an atmosphere ripe for burnout, and it ultimately weakens the church.

3 - Preachers are not superstars

Throughout 1 Corinthians, Paul addressed a serious problem at Corinth: the church was dividing around certain people and personalities (cf. 1:10–13; 3:3–9). Certain ministers were being elevated to unhealthy platforms, and church members were looking to these men for their identity (e.g., “I follow Paul…”). But Paul corrected this mindset. Instead of treating these ministers like celebrities, they were challenged to view them as servants and stewards (cf. 1 Corinthians 3:9; 4:1).

Sadly, the church still tries to turn preachers into superstars. There is a very prevalent “my preacher” culture in the church. A minister’s success is often measured by the size of the crowd, the charisma he displays from the pulpit, the events he keynotes, and the online presence he creates. But none of those are metrics used by God to evaluate a preacher’s impact. This dangerous culture creates a dependency on preachers instead of a reliance on God, and it tempts ministers to become performers and larger-than-life personalities instead of humble messengers of truth. Even worse, this misguided thinking subtly shifts the glory from Jesus onto men who are called to stand in the shadow of the cross.

4 - Preachers are not silver bullets

In 1 Corinthians 3:5–7, Paul showed the church at Corinth that “I planted, Apollos watered, but God gave the growth.” Paul labored for 18 months at Corinth, but he attributed the success he saw among them to God—not himself. He knew that growth was God’s work, and he recognized that no preacher (including himself) could do what only God can accomplish.

Sometimes, though, churches expect the preacher to be the silver bullet—the fix the church needs. Churches often convince themselves that if they hire the right preacher, their troubles and challenges will be resolved. But that’s a heavy and unsustainable load for any preacher to shoulder. Ultimately, this mindset fails to understand that ministers play a specialized role in the body, that each member is responsible for the health of the church, and that the state of the church is not solely dependent upon the preacher.

5 - Preachers are not starvelings

In 1 Corinthians 9, Paul taught Corinth about a preacher’s right to have a family and to be financially supported by the church. Even though he personally waived that right, he needed them to understand that he wasn’t establishing a universal pattern. “The Lord commanded that those who proclaim the gospel should get their living by the gospel” (1 Corinthians 9:14).

Sadly, there seems to be an unspoken mentality in many churches that preachers should live visibly modest lives. Some seem to believe ministers must live one step above poverty for the sake of the gospel. Others believe it’s appropriate to monitor the preacher’s lifestyle, with any critiques of his choices considered fair game. But this thinking undercuts the teachings of Scripture and creates a challenging church culture for ministers to effectively live out their calling. The Bible never calls preachers to survive on scraps in the name of humility. Instead, God’s Word teaches the church to generously value and sustainably support those who labor in the Word.

Conclusion

As we step back and consider these observations, the picture of the pulpit becomes much clearer.

Preachers are not sinless saints who never fail or stumble. They are not superheroes who can carry the weight of the church. They are not a silver bullet to fix every problem. They are not superstars meant to shine in the limelight. Nor are they called to carry financial burdens God never asked them to bear.

But all of this raises an important question: what are they?

Interestingly, the book of 1 Corinthians gives us that answer.

Preachers are servants through whom others believe (1 Corinthians 3:5). They are stewards of the mysteries of God (1 Corinthians 4:1). They are laborers in God’s field (1 Corinthians 3:9). In other words, they are not the focus of the church—they are instruments in God’s hands, used to accomplish His purpose and minister for His glory. And when we misunderstand this truth, we distort God’s design for the church.

As the church, maybe it’s time for us to rethink the pulpit. Let’s love, support, and encourage our preachers without exalting them to unhealthy platforms. Let’s allow them and their families to be human—to grow, to struggle, to repent, and to be refined by God’s hand—just as we are. Let’s generously and sustainably support them, but never look to them to provide what only Christ can accomplish. Let’s remember that the health of the church is never built on one man, but on a body faithfully following Jesus as its head.

And when the church begins to more clearly understand the pulpit, the church will be healthier—not because of the man in the pulpit, but because of the Savior he proclaims.