They were the final words of Jesus, and they were intended to be the first priority of the church:

“All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.” (Matthew 28:18–20)

These words are truly the greatest mission ever entrusted to mankind. We are called to disciple the nations by teaching our fellow man the good news of Jesus Christ, baptizing them into a covenant relationship with God, and training them in the ways of righteousness. This mission calls us across seas to evangelize remote regions of the world, but it also invites us across the street to share the gospel with our friends, family members, and neighbors.

Evangelism isn’t just “church work” placed into the hands of elders, preachers, and missionaries—it’s a collective mission we share as members of Christ’s body. It takes the whole church to carry the whole gospel into the whole world. There is work for all of us to do as we seek to make more disciples for Jesus.

A Surprising Connection

Have you ever thought about the relationship between prayer and evangelism?

Prayer is a fascinating subject because there are so many layers to our prayer relationship with God. Prayer is ultimately a conversation with deity—it’s opening up your heart and talking to the God who is there and who cares. There are many ways we can pray, and there is no limit to the things for which we can pray. For instance:

We can pray prayers of supplication —a specific form of prayer in which we ask God to provide what we need and trust Him to supply.

We can pray prayers of intercession —a type of prayer where we reach out to God on behalf of another, asking Him to intervene and help.

We can pray prayers of thanksgiving —prayers of pure gratitude and appreciation for the amazing ways God has blessed us.

We can pray prayers of praise —prayers filled with language that adores, honors, and magnifies God for His greatness and goodness.

We can pray prayers of confession—moments of prayer where we bring God a broken and repentant heart because of our sins.

A healthy prayer relationship with God is marked by each of these themes. But aside from these wonderful forms of prayer, every Christian also needs to learn how to pray evangelistically.

Evangelism is shared work with God, and we are called to be “God’s fellow workers” (1 Corinthians 3:9) in the important task of bringing others to Jesus. This reality creates a powerful intersection between evangelism and prayer. Prayer is one of the ways we work together with God to disciple the world.

How to Pray Evangelistically

1. Pray for the souls of others.

As Paul thought about his lost kinsmen in the nation of Israel, he wrote, “Brothers, my heart’s desire and prayer to God for them is that they may be saved” (Romans 10:1). The apostle specifically prayed about the salvation of those he loved, leaving us a powerful example to follow. Pray for the people God has placed in your life. Speak to God about them by name, and express your desire to help lead them to Christ. Ask God to open their hearts to His word so they can be receptive to your love and teaching.

2. Pray for open doors of opportunity.

God has a special way of opening doors for the gospel, and the New Testament teaches us to pray for those opportunities. Paul told the church in Colossae: “Continue steadfastly in prayer, being watchful in it with thanksgiving. At the same time, pray also for us, that God may open to us a door for the word, to declare the mystery of Christ” (Colossians 4:2–3). In the same way, we should ask God to open doors, remove obstacles, and provide the right timing to help lead others to Him.

3. Pray for boldness in the face of opposition.

Evangelism can be intimidating, and fear can easily silence us when we should be speaking for the cause of Christ. The early church faced opposition and responded with prayer. They prayed: “Lord, look upon their threats and grant to your servants to continue to speak your word with all boldness” (Acts 4:29). God answered their prayer by filling them with courage to continue His mission. When we feel intimidated, afraid, or uncertain, we can pray for God to strengthen us and make us bold.

4. Pray for wisdom to say the right things.

While the message of the gospel is what saves souls—not our expertise, clever arguments, or polished presentation—we still want to speak clearly and faithfully (see Colossians 4:4). We often need wisdom to know what to say, how to say it, and how to navigate difficult questions and situations in evangelism. Thankfully, James reminds us: “If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask God, who gives generously to all without reproach, and it will be given him” (James 1:5).

Conclusion

There is no greater work than the work of saving souls and leading others to Jesus. The Great Commission is a calling we share as Christians, but it is also a mission we share with the Lord Himself. Prayer is a powerful resource that invites us to rely on the help of God. This is why we must each learn to pray evangelistically. However, prayer alone will not lead the world to Christ. We must conclude our prayers by putting hands and feet to our petitions. We must follow up our prayers with action.

What if we truly began praying like God can change the world?

What if we prayed like God can grow our local churches?

What if we prayed like God can save that friend, family member, or neighbor?

What if we prayed with the mission of Jesus burning in our hearts?

What if we closed our prayers and got to work?

God can do all of those things—and so much more. But do we believe Him… and are we praying like it?