Well, it’s officially February, which means Valentine’s Day is right around the corner.

Store shelves are stocked with flowers, candy, teddy bears, gifts, and Valentine’s cards galore for that special someone in your life. Different shades of red, pink, and purple seem to be everywhere you look. Once Valentine’s Day arrives, restaurants will be packed, and couples all across the land will be demonstrating their love for one another. You could say that love is in the air!

I suppose it’s a good thing we have holidays throughout the year to remind us to be more loving. This world is certainly full of hurting people who desperately need to feel love. Scripture repeatedly invites us to be channels of God’s love to others. Jesus taught His disciples to “love one another” (John 13:34–35). Elsewhere, He commanded us to “love the Lord your God” (Matthew 22:37). The Savior even challenged us to “love your enemies” (Matthew 5:44). Love should be part of our DNA as Christians. After all, “God is love” (1 John 4:16), and those who are “imitators of God” are called to “walk in love” (Ephesians 5:1–2). This world needs more love, and as God’s family, we must take the initiative to share the love of heaven with those around us.

But as we think about love this Valentine’s season, I want to challenge you from a different angle. I want to challenge you to love yourself. In fact, I dare you to do it.

A Biblical Perspective

We are generally good at warning people about pride, and rightly so—this is a spiritual danger that must be recognized and confronted. Paul reminds us “not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think” (Romans 12:3). Scripture persistently warns against pride, even going so far as to say it is something our loving God hates (Proverbs 6:16–19). Pride is an overestimation of one’s worth—an inflated view of self that leads a person to look down on others. It is a sin that must be acknowledged and actively resisted in our hearts. As James reminds us, “God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble” (James 4:6).

However, while we frequently condemn pride, I fear we do not always teach people about the danger of low self-esteem. Scripture is clear that self-conceit is wrong, but God’s Word also teaches that self-contempt is incorrect as well. When asked about the greatest commandment, Jesus added a second command to accompany loving God: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself” (Mark 12:31). The Savior did not say to love others instead of yourself or more than yourself. Rather, Jesus called us to love others to the same degree that we rightly love ourselves. The Son of God assumed that self-love—proper, healthy regard for oneself—is normal and necessary for living a life that pleases Him.

Having a proper view of ourselves is directly connected to how we love others. The way we treat ourselves sets the tone for how we treat those around us. If we are harsh and critical toward ourselves, we will eventually be harsh and critical toward others. If we struggle to receive God’s grace and to “forgive ourselves,” we will likely struggle to extend grace and forgiveness to others. If you continually tell yourself that you are unlovable or unworthy, you may begin to love others out of fear, insecurity, or suspicion. Self-contempt does not produce holiness—it hinders it. Without a healthy love for ourselves, we will lack joy and assurance, and we may find ourselves battling burnout, control issues, and stored-up resentment.

A Biblical Solution

God’s Word does not call us to fall in love with ourselves, but it does teach us to see ourselves the way God already does. The gospel of Jesus Christ gives believers a new identity and reminds us that we are deeply valued and treasured by God. Consider just a few truths Scripture declares about those who are in Christ:

You are not an accident—you have been personally, uniquely, and intentionally created by God for a purpose (Psalm 139).

You have been purchased by the blood of Jesus Christ and are no longer enslaved to sin (1 Corinthians 6:19–20).

You are not defined by your past, your failures, or your upbringing—you have been made new in Christ (2 Corinthians 5:17).

You are God’s masterpiece, created to display His glory and accomplish His will (Ephesians 2:10).

You have been chosen by God, adopted into His family, and accepted as an heir of His blessings (Ephesians 1:3–14).

You are uniquely gifted and purposefully different—there is no one else exactly like you (Romans 12:3–8).

You matter deeply to God, and He desires you to be with Him forever in the endless joy of eternal life (Romans 6:23).

I pray you will personally meditate on these truths and allow them to reshape the way you think. Begin loving yourself in a biblical way by receiving God’s grace and putting an end to the relentless rehearsal of shame. Learn to care for your own soul—not just the souls and spiritual needs of others. Allow yourself time for rest, healthy boundaries, and renewal. When you begin loving yourself as God loves you, your capacity to love others will be profoundly expanded.

Let today be the day you start loving yourself. I dare you.