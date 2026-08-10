There is something powerful about roots.

They are hidden, often overlooked, and rarely given much attention, yet they are absolutely essential to the health and stability of a tree. You can look at a tree and admire its size, its branches, its leaves, and its fruit, but what you cannot see may be what matters most. Beneath the surface, roots are anchoring the tree, supplying it with nourishment, and giving it what it needs to survive and thrive.

The same is true spiritually. We can become so focused on what people see on the outside—our service, our worship, our ministry, our knowledge, and even the fruit we produce—that we can forget to pay attention to what is happening beneath the surface. But our visible lives will never be healthier than our spiritual roots.

Sometimes, the best thing we can do is go back to our roots.

Roots Are Essential for Stability

Roots are arguably one of the most important parts of any tree or plant. A tree with strong roots can withstand strong winds, pounding storms, and extreme seasons of drought. Trees without deep and strong roots lack stability, and they are vulnerable to the inevitable storms and extremes that will come their way.

The Savior’s parable of the sower and the soils gives us a direct biblical connection to this concept. When seed landed on rocky ground, it began to spring up quickly, but because it had “no root,” it quickly began to wither and die when difficulties came (cf. Mark 4:5-6, 16-17).

If we wish to withstand the trials and temptations of life, we must make sure our roots are both deep and strong. If we are not rooted deeply in God’s Word, our faith will likely crumble when the going gets tough. No wonder Paul said, “As you received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in him, rooted and built up in him and established in the faith” (Colossians 2:6-7, ESV).

Spiritual depth is created by daily investing in our personal relationship with God. Knowing Bible facts, attending worship services, and being active in church activities are all good things, but we can’t stop there. We must daily and personally get into God’s Word, actively work at forging a closer walk with God, and make sure we are focusing on growing deeply—not just quickly.

Roots Grow Beneath the Surface

Roots are fascinating, and one of the most interesting things about them is the fact that they are rarely seen. While you can easily observe a tree’s trunk, branches, leaves, and fruit, most of its roots grow quietly beneath the surface. Even though they are hidden deep beneath the soil, they are quietly stretching deeper and deeper, playing an integral part in the well-being of the tree.

It begs the question: What’s happening beneath the surface in our lives? What’s happening behind the scenes that nobody else knows about? What thoughts are we allowing to take root in our hearts? These are necessary questions to ask because what happens beneath the surface of our lives is ultimately going to determine what appears on the surface.

Private devotion to God, his Word, and prayer will lead to a visible life of Christlike character. Beliefs we allow to grow stronger in the recesses of our minds will eventually impact our actions and decisions in powerful ways. Hidden sins we try to conceal will one day lead to visible consequences in our lives and in the lives of others.

Ultimately, we have to give attention to what’s happening within our hearts. In Luke 6:43-45, Jesus connected the visible fruit of a person’s life—whether for good or for evil—to what’s growing inside that person’s heart. No wonder wise Solomon said, “Above all, be careful what you think because your thoughts control your life” (Proverbs 4:23, ERV).

So let’s pay attention to what roots may be growing beneath the surface.

Roots Provide Nourishment

Roots grow relentlessly, continually stretching deeper and farther into the soil in search of water and nutrients. The health of the tree above the ground depends upon what the roots can find beneath the ground. Without proper nutrients supplied by the roots, the tree itself will inevitably wither and decay.

Psalm 1 gives us a beautiful picture of the God-approved person. According to verses 1-2, they shun wicked influences and ungodly counsel, but they delight in the life-giving Word of God. Since their soul is being fed with the right nutrients, they are depicted as “a tree planted by streams of water that yields its fruit in its season, and its leaf does not wither” (Psalm 1:3, ESV). This beautiful description ends with this powerful conclusion: “In all that he does, he prospers” (Psalm 1:3).

Where we choose to draw our nourishment will determine how much we thrive spiritually. Christ cannot be someone we simply add to our lives. Instead, he must be our life, and he and his Word must be the source from which our lives are nourished. As the Lord himself said, “I am the vine; you are the branches. Whoever abides in me and I in him, he it is that bears much fruit, for apart from me you can do nothing” (John 15:5, ESV).

So what are you feeding your soul? Where do you turn when you are feeling empty? What do you choose to depend upon for strength, comfort, and guidance?

Let’s be people who look to the right source to fill our lives and supply the things we need.

Roots Eventually Produce Fruit

Healthy roots are essential for fruit-bearing. The roots don’t produce the fruit themselves, but they do give the tree or plant the nutrients it needs to grow, mature, and eventually bloom. Without healthy roots, no tree or plant will be able to bear healthy fruit.

As Christians, fruitfulness is something God is searching for in our lives. Jesus once said, “By this my Father is glorified, that you bear much fruit and so prove to be my disciples” (John 15:8, ESV). But we need to remember that fruitfulness is directly connected to rootedness.

Sometimes we get discouraged because we want to bear fruit for God—more evangelism, more ministry, more service, more results—when the real issue is that we simply need to be more rooted in Christ. If we focus on our roots, the fruit will come naturally. Roots come first; then fruit follows.

If my relationship with God is shallow, then my ability to bear precious fruit for God will be minimal. But when my roots grow deeper into Christ, my life will have the nourishment and stability necessary to produce the fruit he desires.

So how’s your walk with Jesus? Maybe you need to get back into his Word. Perhaps you need to spend some time getting to know him better, rediscovering who he is and who he calls you to be. Perhaps you need to draw closer to God.

It might surprise you how much your life for the Lord begins to bloom and blossom once you get back to your roots.

Conclusion

Trees don’t become strong by focusing on their fruit. They become strong by developing healthy roots. The fruit is simply the visible evidence of what has been happening beneath the surface.

The same is true of our lives as Christians. We cannot manufacture lasting spiritual fruit through sheer effort. We cannot simply try harder to become more loving, more faithful, more patient, more generous, or more useful to God. Those qualities grow out of a life that is deeply rooted in Christ.

Perhaps that’s why, from time to time, we need to stop and ask ourselves some simple but searching questions: Are my roots deep? What is growing beneath the surface of my life? Where am I finding my nourishment? And is my life producing the kind of fruit that God desires?

Going back to our roots doesn’t mean going backward. It means returning to what matters most. Getting back to our roots means we go back to God’s Word, we go back to prayer, we go back our relationship with Christ. Going back to our roots means we go back to the things that first drew our heart toward him.

When the roots are healthy, the tree will be strong. When the roots are nourished, the tree will thrive. And when the roots are deeply planted in Christ, the fruit will come.

So if you find yourself struggling, growing weary, or wondering why your spiritual life doesn’t look the way you want it to, perhaps the answer isn’t to try harder to produce more fruit.

Perhaps it’s time to go back to your roots.