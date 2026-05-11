She’s been imagined and personified in many different ways across the landscape of history—some terrifying, some mysterious, and some even comforting.

To some, she’s the Grim Reaper —a dark hooded skeleton carrying an ominous scythe, ready to harvest another life.

To others, she’s the Angel of Death —an angel (sometimes terrifying, other times comforting) ready to wing souls away into worlds unknown.

To another, she’s Charon —a menacing old ferryman coming to carry the soul of humanity across the River Styx to “the other side.”

To the ancient Egyptians, she was Anubis —a jackal-headed god who oversaw mummifications, protected tombs, and guided departed souls beyond this life.

To others, she’s Santa Muerte —a skeletal female figure wearing a long hooded cloak, often prayed to for protection and help in desperate occasions.

To another, she’s a banshee —a horrifying female spirit whose wailing cry sounds a warning that death is imminent.

To some, she’s a Valkyrie —a handmaiden of Odin who escorts fallen warriors from bloodstained battlegrounds to the glory of Valhalla.

And to others, she’s a doorway to another existence, an enemy who disrupts and destroys, or even a welcomed friend who brings sweet relief.

These images stretch across history, cultures, and religions, but they all share something in common: they reveal how people feel about death. For those who fear death, their belief systems produce dark, ominous imagery. On the other hand, those who live with a hopeful view of death tend to approach the subject with much gentler, less sinister overtones. But at the end of the day, death is something everyone has to grapple with and try to better understand. Here are a few thoughts from a Christian perspective to help us process this challenging subject:

Death Is Inevitable

A survey of human history reveals that human life expectancy has greatly varied throughout time. In ancient civilizations, it wasn’t uncommon for the average life expectancy to sit as low as 25–30 years. Even as late as the early 1900s, the average life expectancy was only about 47 years. These numbers seem shocking, but we must remember these were times without vaccinations, antibiotics, cleaner water systems, better healthcare systems, and many other technological and medical advancements. In those days, infant mortality was extremely high, plagues and malnutrition were rampant, and even a simple cut could easily become infected and deadly.

During the mid-to-late 1900s, things began to rapidly change. Vaccines were being developed, antibiotics were created, superior technologies were being invented, better nutrition was being understood, and childbirth became much safer. By the 1950s–1960s, the average life expectancy rose to the upper 60s to low 70s thanks to these fruitful medical and societal breakthroughs. Before these advancements, merely surviving past childhood was a major feat, and living into your 50s would mean your appearance looked elderly by modern standards.

Today, the global average sits in the low 70s. In the United States, the average life expectancy is around the mid-to-upper 70s. In other countries throughout the world (e.g., Japan and Switzerland), the average life expectancy can exceed 80. These figures, of course, are just averages, and they are largely dependent upon numerous factors such as a person’s genetics, environment, relationships, diet, habits, and a whole host of other factors and circumstances.

Even though the average life expectancy has vacillated and changed over time, the death expectancy has always remained the same—100%! Each and every person is born into this world with a clear and inevitable end before them. Although the exact time and circumstances of that moment are unknown, death is the inevitable end each person is destined to experience. As the ancient psalmist asked, “What man can live and never see death?” (Psalm 89:48). Truly, “it is appointed for man to die once” (Hebrews 9:27). Even with our advanced medical knowledge, treatments, therapies, surgeries, and breakthroughs, death is still inevitable. Medical intervention can prolong our lives and add strength and health to our years, but it cannot grab the hand of death and keep us from eventually dying. Death is unavoidable!

Death Is an Enemy to Mankind

According to the account of Genesis 1–2, God’s creation was good, and it wasn’t until the entrance of sin that we read about the devastating effects of death (Genesis 3:6ff.). 1 Corinthians 15:21–26 teaches us that sin and death are inseparably linked, and death is the last enemy to be destroyed by Jesus. Christian theology shows us that God created us to live and enjoy a special existence with him, but sin and death came as intruders into God’s good creation, thereby disrupting the life and fellowship we were created to enjoy with our God.

But the good news of the Gospel is that God set in motion a redemptive plan to rescue us from sin and death. God sent Jesus to be our Savior, and he gave his life as the sacrifice to appease the demands of God’s nature and also cleanse us of our sins. But three days later, God powerfully raised his son from the dead, cementing his victory over sin and death (cf. Romans 1:4; 1 Corinthians 15:1–4). Through the work of Jesus, we can be rescued from our sins, triumph over death, and enjoy “eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 6:23).

While the death of our bodies is still inevitable, salvation in Jesus enables us to avoid spiritual ruination (i.e., being lost and separated from God forever; see John 3:16–17). Saved people will live with God forever, and that’s why Christians await a new and glorious existence with our Creator after this life is over (cf. John 5:28–29; 1 Corinthians 15:51–58; Philippians 3:20–21, etc.).

Death Is Something We Fear

Fear of death is one of the most universal human experiences. Even those who boast of saying they aren’t afraid of death usually fear something connected to it—pain, separation, leaving loved ones behind, judgment, the afterlife, and so on. There are just so many layers to death, and these layers can be quite anxiety-inducing to explore. Most people would prefer to ignore death and just pretend like they are going to live forever. But as we all know, our number is going to be called eventually.

One reason we fear death is because we are hardwired to resist it. Biologically, there’s something to our design that makes us seek life over death. We actively avoid pain and stay away from situations that can be threatening to our survival. We’ve been created with a fight-or-flight instinct for a reason, and these innate drives help to keep us alive. Whether we realize it or not, we practice self-preservation every day! I mean, think about it: most people don’t like stepping foot in a hospital, nursing home, or funeral home—and they are all connected to sickness, pain, and death.

When we really stop to think about it, there are three basic things we fear about death: dying (i.e., the process of death), death (i.e., the when, how, and what it will be like), and then being dead (i.e., what will happen next). And each of those concepts has something in common: they are unknowns. We like to be in control, but death removes control. We don’t know when we will die, how we will die, what it will feel like to die, or even what it will exactly be like once we die. Those unknowns cause us to feel anxiety, dread, and pure fear.

According to Scripture, though, Jesus came to die for mankind and to “deliver all those who through fear of death were subject to lifelong slavery” (Hebrews 2:15). Before the redemptive work of Jesus, the fear of death held men and women in the grip of slavery. Without Jesus, death is horrifying, but the powerful effects of knowing Jesus remove the fear of death. Yes, we will still die. And no, the time and circumstances of our death will not be revealed to us. But knowing Jesus assures us that death is not the end—that there is life beyond the grave. As Paul declared, our Savior “abolished death and brought life and immortality to light through the gospel” (2 Timothy 1:10).

Dying a “Good Death” Is Possible

The idea of dying a “good death” might seem strange. After all, living is good, but dying is bad—right? Well, the idea of dying a “good death” is an ancient concept, and it’s truly something everyone wants to experience. Most people want to live well and die well too. What that means, though, is going to be subjective and dependent upon the person you ask. A “good death” is going to be defined by a person’s culture, faith, personality, and personal desires.

For most people, a “good death” is dying peacefully at an old age. It would involve minimal suffering, avoid prolonged agony, and be met with emotional peace and the comforting presence of family and friends. In those moments, a person is perceived to die with dignity after living a full life with wonderful memories to leave behind in the hearts of loved ones.

As much as we may hope for a death like this, the honest truth is that we don’t get to choose when or how we die. Some lives are cut short, never making it to a ripe old age. Other lives end through violence or trauma. And some people come slowly to the end of their lives down a trail marked by prolonged pain and agony. Does this mean these souls were deprived of a “good death”? Perhaps our understanding of death needs to be reevaluated.

If we look at this from a Christian perspective, the Word of God actually tells us how to die a good death. Look at what the book of Revelation says: “And I heard a voice from heaven saying, ‘Write this: Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on.’ ‘Blessed indeed,’ says the Spirit, ‘that they may rest from their labors, for their deeds follow them!’” (Revelation 14:13, ESV).

According to this passage, a “good death” has nothing to do with how a person dies or the age at which they die. In fact, when these words were originally written, they were penned with the purpose of giving hope to Christians who were being violently killed in persecution. But Scripture speaks of their deaths as being a blessed thing. The reason why they are blessed is because of their spiritual location: they died in the Lord (i.e., in a saved condition because of their obedience to the Gospel and acceptance of Jesus). Biblically speaking, a “good death” is the death of a person who dies in Christ! Truly, “to live is Christ, and to die is gain” (Philippians 1:21).

Conclusion

These words are not an exhaustive exploration of death. These words are simply the reflections of a Christian whose life has been touched by death and whose life will one day end in death, barring the second coming of Jesus before then.

Furthermore, these words were not intended to be grim, morbid, or depressing. Instead, I pray these observations give us a renewed, biblical, and hopeful perspective on death, dying, and what happens when we are eventually dead.

Death is inevitable, and the multitude of unknowns can disturb us immensely if we ponder them too deeply. We can’t change the date, time, or circumstances of our death. Why should we spend precious time squirming over things we can’t change?

But not everything about death is completely unknown. We know from Scripture that death is not the end, and it’s just the beginning of a new existence. Plants, flowers, animals, batteries, and lightbulbs all die—but Christians “depart” (2 Timothy 4:6). Because of what Jesus has accomplished at Calvary, there’s something better for us on the other side. And while we haven’t been there yet and experienced that final journey, that thought alone is comfort enough to cheer our anxious hearts.

Death is a a real part of life, but don’t spend your life obsessing over it. Choose to live on purpose each day, and find your purpose more and more by knowing Jesus. At the end of the day, a full life isn’t measured by its duration—but by its donation to the lives of others and its destination at the finish line because of Jesus.