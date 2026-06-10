Like it or not, for better or for worse, we live in the digital age of smartphones. And there’s no going back now!

Over the last fifty years, cellphones and their technologies have rapidly evolved. Their names have changed, their prices have shifted, their availability has become more widespread, and their functions have exponentially improved. We’ve come a long way from the “bag phones” of the 1970s that were bulky, outrageously expensive, and hindered by a terrible battery life. We are now braving the exciting new frontier of FaceTime, glass touchscreens, facial recognition, multiple cameras, and artificial intelligence. Imagine where we will be fifty years from now!

Most people have a cellphone these days, and we use our smartphones for virtually every aspect of our lives—work, banking, shopping, entertainment, navigation, communication, and everything else in between. In fact, most studies put the average smartphone use somewhere between 4 and 5 1/2 hours per day for adults. That means most adults spend about 35 hours a week on their phone, or about 76 days out of their year actively using their smartphone. The average person checks or unlocks their phone 60-100 times a day, with some estimates being even higher. The most common apps we sink our time into are TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, X, YouTube, and Netflix. Clearly, our smartphones are an active, even consuming part of our lives.

But I can’t help but wonder—as our cellphones have grown smarter, have our decisions grown wiser? Our technologies keep advancing, but our call to faithfully live for Jesus each day remains the same. Since our smartphones are sticking around, it seems only proper to discover ways to use them for our good and the ultimate glory of God. That’s why I am excited to recommend an app that has impacted my spiritual life, one that I believe can be a true blessing to you as well.



The app is called Do Good: Christian Challenge, and it can be downloaded for free on the App Store. The app is incredibly user-friendly, and its basic purpose is to encourage users in following Jesus and doing good every day. I’ve been using this app for about a week, and I can genuinely say it has helped me to be more intentional and consistent with the daily habit of reflecting on Scripture and living out my faith. In fact, it has blessed my life so much, I felt compelled to write about it and share it with my readers. To be clear, I am not making any profit off of this post. I’m writing this review with the sole purpose of recommending a Bible app that I believe stands in a league of its own. I am convinced it will help you to forge a closer walk with God and develop the practice of moving beyond the biblical text with action. I’d like to share three things I like about this app to give you a look at its backstory and the way it works.

I like the story behind this app.

The app was developed by a young man named Elliott Evrard-Vescio. He’s a 17-year-old high school student in Florida, and he’s also studying economics as an undergraduate at Florida Atlantic University. Believe it or not, Elliott actually built the app by himself, and it’s his first app to be published on the App Store.

Elliott built the Do Good app because of his own faith journey. By his own admission, he doesn’t come from a very religious family, but he has recently desired to get into God’s Word and stay more consistent. So he designed and coded this entire app for himself, but he quickly realized it could help others also. Elliott was right, and his app is now available for truth-seekers everywhere.

I can get behind Elliott’s story. Honestly, I think his desire to be more consistent and to actually live out Scripture is something we share. It’s encouraging to see a young man seeking the Lord, and I appreciate Elliott for sharing his talents with the world and creating this helpful tool for us to use alongside him. By the way, Elliott, I am always here to help you as you strive to better know Jesus and the life-changing truth of the Gospel.

I like the purpose of this app.

The goal of the app is quite simple: to help the users build the daily habit of living out their faith. Each day, you get a Bible verse to reflect upon, along with a guided challenge to put what you are reading into practice. And this is one of the key features that makes this app stand out. Most Bible apps give you something to read, but this app actually gives you something to do with what you are reading. Reading Scripture is great, but we are called to “be doers of the word, and not hearers only“ (James 1:22, ESV). The Do Good app helps its users take reading God’s Word to the next level and experience the blessings found in actively living out Scripture.

What makes this so special is that it’s totally private. There’s no public feed, no follower count, and no way to show your daily streak to anyone else—and this was all by design. This brings to mind the words of Jesus from his Sermon on the Mount. The Savior taught us to “Beware of practicing your righteousness before other people in order to be seen by them, for then you will have no reward from your Father who is in heaven“ (Matthew 6:1, ESV). Our devotion to God is a matter that’s meant to be between us and God. We don’t need an audience to draw nearer to the Lord, which is one of the reasons why I really like this app. By the way, it’s completely free, and there are no subscriptions, ads, or paywalls!

I like the layout of this app.

One of the most impressive things about the Do Good app is how clean and easy it is to use. When you open the app, you come to a page for that day of the week. At the top of the screen, you will find your verse for the day in your preferred translation. Underneath that day’s passage, you will find your challenge for the day, along with a button to press when you complete the challenge. I have always found the challenges to be engaging, relevant, and consistent with the teachings of the text. In the event that you happen to miss a day completing your challenge, a grace day is given freely each week so you can keep your streak going.

Aside from these actions, the app also features a journal section where you can write about your day. This option is located at the bottom of the screen underneath your streak count. Tapping this bar opens a new screen where you can write about how completing the challenge has brought you closer to God. You are also given space to reflect on how you are feeling that day, including several responses to choose from. Finally, your journal entry gives you space to list something you are grateful for that day, along with the ability to save your journal entry for further reflection.

As already noted, these functions are completely private. This means your daily verse, challenge, and journal entry can be seen by only you. These easy-to-use features make privately drawing nearer to God and living out his word a true joy. I can genuinely say that I look forward to opening the Do Good app each day and discovering new heights in my walk with the Lord.



Conclusion

If you are anything like me, your smartphone is a big part of your daily life. And if most of us were being honest, we probably spend more time scrolling on our screens than we should. But not everything about having a smartphone is bad. Our phones can be distracting, but they can also help us draw closer to God if we choose to use them wisely. The good news is there are tools out there to help us in our modern world honor the timeless call to live for Jesus. The Do Good: Christian Challenge app is one of the most helpful Bible apps I have discovered. It has blessed my life, brought me closer to the Lord, and bolstered my desire to better live our Scripture each day. Download the app today. Give it a try. And let’s make each day count for Jesus.