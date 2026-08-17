What does a typical morning look like for you?

Maybe you are the kind of person who has a special love for mornings, especially those quiet early hours before the sun rises and everyone else is still in bed. Maybe you prefer a slower start to your day. It could be that you merely tolerate mornings at best. Perhaps your “morning” actually begins when most people are winding down for the day. Everyone’s schedule looks different, and everyone seems to have a different idea about how mornings are best spent.

But whether you consider yourself a “morning person” or not, it’s important to understand that how you choose to begin your day matters. The first section of your day—whether that begins at 4 a.m., 7 a.m., or 1 p.m.—is arguably the most important. Those first few minutes, even hours, are likely going to set the tone for what follows. And that could be on a good note or a bad one.

Interestingly, a lot of research has been done about this, and many studies reveal the importance of having an intentional and consistent morning routine. Statistics show that those who follow such morning routines have lower stress levels, higher energy levels, tend to make more money, enjoy a better sex life, and are generally more productive. If you don’t believe me, just do a little research and see for yourself!

No wonder so many notable people throughout history have been known for keeping set morning routines. For example:

Benjamin Franklin reportedly began his day around 5 a.m. He would always begin his day by asking the same question: “What good shall I do today?” Afterwards, he would bathe, eat, plan his day, and then spend his day engaging in what he called “powerful goodness.”

Jeff Bezos has spoken out about his countercultural morning routine. While many CEOs follow the “wake up at 4 a.m.” culture, the Amazon founder has chosen to prioritize getting more sleep, having a slower start to his day, and eating breakfast with his family. He also intentionally avoids scheduling meetings in the mornings.

Kobe Bryant was famous for his brutal discipline in the mornings. He would often wake up between 4 and 4:30 a.m. and begin training long before others got out of bed. His philosophy was that if someone else was sleeping while he was working, then he was gaining an advantage. His strict morning training paid off through his success on the basketball court.

Steve Jobs isn’t just known as the founder and former CEO of Apple. He’s also known for a very simple question he would ask himself each morning as he looked in the mirror: “If today were the last day of my life, would I want to do what I am about to do today?” His rationale was that if his answer was repeatedly no, then he knew he needed to change something about his life.

Each of these names stands out as some of the most influential and successful people in their various fields of expertise. And one of the things they have in common is their deliberate morning routines. While their mornings began at different times and were spent in different ways, they each chose to start their day with purposes that aligned with their priorities. They refused to let their day simply begin without substance.

While these icons inspire me, there’s someone else who motivates me even more, and that person is Jesus. And what’s especially interesting is the fact that Scripture seemingly gives us a glimpse of Christ’s morning routine.

“And rising very early in the morning, while it was still dark, he departed and went out to a desolate place, and there he prayed.” (Mark 1:35, ESV)

In the immediate context of this passage, Jesus has just engaged in an extremely busy day of ministry. If you look back over the contents of Mark 1, Jesus had been in the temple teaching, and he even expelled a demon from a hurting man in the assembly. Following these activities, Jesus spent the remainder of his day at the home of Simon Peter, where he healed Peter’s mother-in-law. But word about the Savior’s power had already spread throughout the area, and masses of hurting people flocked to the house to find healing and help from Jesus. The Lord continued healing those who were brought to him well after sundown (see Mark 1:32–34).

Jesus was likely physically and mentally tired from these activities. And it’s possible he got very little sleep after his hectic day and evening of ministry. But Jesus still chose to wake up early—even “very early…while it was still dark”—and begin his day with an intentional morning routine. If we look carefully at what Jesus did when he woke up, we can learn some things that can help us win our mornings too.

So what exactly did Christ’s morning routine involve?

1. Movement

Our text tells us Jesus “departed and went out” (Mark 1:35). He didn’t find a quiet corner of Peter’s house where he could pray—he physically got up, left the house altogether, and went somewhere different. And while it’s certainly true that the Lord was not exercising in the traditional sense of the word, the implied reality is that Jesus likely had to walk to whatever desolate place he chose that morning. Depending on where the Savior went, this could have involved a considerable amount of walking.

There’s something so simple and beautiful about Christ’s actions in this passage. Jesus’ morning routine didn’t just involve his mind or his spirit—it engaged his body too. And that’s something worth remembering if we want to seize our mornings and be more deliberate with what we choose to do during the most important hours of our day.

We would do well to remember that we have been created to move. It’s not in our best interest to be stationary and sedentary. How we choose to treat our bodies is eventually going to affect our minds and even our spiritual attention. Physical movement is good for us physically, emotionally, and spiritually. And choosing to be active in the mornings is especially beneficial. Morning exercise helps shake off the fog of sleep, mentally prepare you for your day, and give you energy to carry out the day’s tasks.

While morning exercise is not a requirement to go to heaven, it is an enormously valuable discipline. And I think we could make the case that it seems to follow the example of Jesus! So give it a try. Why not begin your day with a walk, a jog, a hike, or even some light stretches? You might be surprised at how it helps your day!

2. Silence

Our passage specifically says Jesus went out to “a desolate place” (Mark 1:35). He intentionally left his disciples behind at Peter’s house to go find a place where he could be by himself. Jesus purposefully left behind people, questions, crowds, needs, conversations, expectations, and responsibilities. These things are not inherently bad, but Jesus knew he needed something else too: reflection.

I would dare to say that we are a people who don’t like the quiet. We feverishly fill our days with music, podcasts, people, television, media, and noise. And maybe even unknowingly, our day often begins with a barrage of sounds: notifications, texts, emails, news, social media, podcasts, YouTube, and more. Our modern technologies have given us the ability to eliminate silence altogether. But is that a good thing?

It’s important for us to remember that silence is a good thing. The Old Testament reminds us to “Be still, and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10, ESV). We need time to simply be silent and be still. We need time to deeply reflect on life, God’s Word, and the presence of the Lord in our story. If we are constantly filling our ears and minds with sounds and sights, we will drive out any opportunity for meaningful reflection.

But Jesus chose to do the opposite. He intentionally began his day by withdrawing and having time to reflect. There is something profoundly healthy about following the Savior’s example in this. Try beginning your day with some quiet reflection, even if it’s just a few minutes before your day begins. You will most certainly be blessed by what you are able to feel, see, and hear in the silence.

3. Prayer

The ultimate point of our passage is that Jesus found his place to be alone, “and there he prayed” (Mark 1:35). Being with the Father was what it was all about. That’s why Jesus got up early. That’s why he left the house, the crowds, and the demands behind. That’s why he walked whatever distance he travelled to a desolate place. He had to begin his day with purposeful time with the Father.

What’s especially fascinating about this passage is the fact that we are reading about Jesus, the very Son of God! If anyone could have thought, “I don’t really need to spend alone time in prayer today; I’ve got too much to do,” then surely that was Jesus. Nobody had a more pressing, urgent, and demanding schedule than our Savior. But the busier his ministry became, the more clearly Jesus seemed to practice having alone time with the Father (cf. Luke 5:16).

For Jesus, prayer wasn’t something he did when he had nothing else to do. Instead, prayer was something Jesus did because he had so much to do. And he determined to begin his day by talking to his Father before anything else got his attention. He gave God the seat at his table first, along with many other notable heroes in the Scriptures (cf. Genesis 22:3–5; Job 1:5; Exodus 24:4; 34:4; Judges 6:38; 7:1; 2 Chronicles 29:20; Isaiah 50:4; Psalm 5:3; 59:16; 88:13; 143:8, etc.).

Truly the best way to begin our day is with God. The secret to having a great day isn’t necessarily about what the clock says when your feet hit the floor. Instead, it’s about beginning your day by creating some intentional time to talk to God in prayer and let God talk to you through the pages of his Word. That's the Jesus way!

Conclusion

You may not wake up at 4 a.m. You may not start your day with a five-mile run. You may not have an hour of uninterrupted silence before you head off to work. Your morning routine may look completely different from someone else’s. But what do you choose to do when your day begins? What gets your attention first?

Jesus understood the importance of beginning his day the right way. He chose to begin his day with movement, silence, and prayer. Ultimately, before the crowds came, before the demands began, before the needs of others consumed his attention, Jesus chose to begin is day with the Father. And perhaps that is the secret to winning our mornings too.

Before the world wakes up, make time for God. Give him your first thoughts, your first attention, and your first moments. Because when you begin your day with God, you will already be well on your way to conquering whatever comes your way.