Welcome to the year 2026!

The new year is finally here. Congratulations—you made it! Now here’s a question for you: What are you going to do with this new year? God has given you an exciting new chapter in your story. It’s up to you how this chapter is written and what content fills its pages. What are you planning to do with 2026?

As we launch into this new year, I want to invite you to think about your involvement—your participation in the life of your local church. Involvement is about using your time and talents to serve God as an active member of a local congregation. In the book of Acts, for instance, Paul rehearsed how he lived during his three-year preaching tenure in Ephesus, and he described his time there as “serving the Lord” (Acts 20:17–19). In other words, Paul served the Lord by being actively involved in building up and laboring in a local congregation of God’s people. And this is exactly what God calls each of us to do as well—serve Him by serving in a local church.

I truly believe 2026 can be your greatest year yet. You can spread your wings and soar in your love for and involvement in God’s kingdom. It may be that you aren’t as involved in your local church as you once were. The good news is that this can change. This can be the year you begin thriving again. Or it may be that you are already involved in areas of service in your church. That’s wonderful—but let 2026 be the year you reach new heights of service you’ve never known before.

Regardless of where you are in your current level of involvement, we can all find ways to grow and do more for the Lord. With that in mind, I’d like to share six key words that can help each of us become better servants for the Lord in 2026.

1 - Activity

Activity means serving God with action. Actively serving requires us to get off the sidelines and get in the game. Make sure you are involved in the life of your local church, using what God has given you for His glory and the good of others. Don’t ever get content with being an observer—find ways to be an active contributor.

The Scriptures teach that everyone is important in God’s kingdom. Paul said God has placed “the members in the body, each one of them, as he chose” (1 Corinthians 12:18). This means no one is useless or unnecessary. Everyone has a unique place in the body, and the body functions best when all its parts are engaged. Paul also teaches that we have “gifts that differ,” but regardless of our role or abilities, we are called to “use them” (Romans 12:4–5).

I challenge you to discover your talents and abilities by finding God-approved ways to use them in the life of your local church. But don’t serve in a legalistic way, as though you are trying to earn God’s approval or blessing. Instead, serve because you love God, love His kingdom, and want to be a blessing to others. Remember, we do good works in the kingdom because we are saved—not to be saved (see Ephesians 2:8–10).

2 - Humility

Serving in the church requires humility. As noted earlier, Paul recalled his time in Ephesus as “serving the Lord with all humility” (Acts 20:17). The connection between those two ideas cannot be overlooked. Serving the Lord is essential, but doing so with humility is equally important. Jesus taught that the path to greatness in His kingdom is the path of humility (see Mark 10:43–45).

If we lack humility in our service, we will mistakenly believe that serving in the kingdom is about us—when it isn’t. Serving in the church isn’t about titles, positions, platforms, or influence. It’s not about who is the best, who gets the most attention in the bulletin, or who receives the most recognition in the announcements. We are not building our own little kingdoms—we are building up the kingdom of Christ.

3 - Unity

While we are called to serve in the church, no one is meant to serve alone. Church is a team activity. The church is the body of Christ, and that body is made up of many parts that must learn to work together (cf. Romans 12:3–8; 1 Corinthians 12:1–31; Ephesians 4:1–16). Just like the human body, the body of Christ functions best when each part is working properly and in unison with the others.

Some people are excellent at serving but struggle to serve well with others. Often, this is due to differing personalities. If we aren’t careful, pride, selfish ambition, or insecurity can prevent us from cooperating harmoniously. We must rid our hearts of anything that hinders unity. The church needs you—and you need your brothers and sisters.

4 - Integrity

Integrity means being the same person in private that you are in public. Practically speaking, it requires us to practice what we preach. We must live lives behind the scenes that are consistent with the faith we profess on Sunday. Paul described this as letting “your manner of life be worthy of the gospel of Christ” (Philippians 1:27). Our daily conduct should match the message of the gospel.

As the old timers used to pray, it should be our desire to never “bring shame or reproach on the church.” The world is always looking for a scandal to use against the cause of Christ. They rejoice when spiritual leaders fall, and their eyes are always watching. It is good to be active in your local church, but that activity must be paired with a moral, consistent, and blameless life Monday through Saturday as well.

5 - Energy

The apostle Paul urged Christians, “Do not be slothful in zeal, be fervent in spirit, serve the Lord” (Romans 12:11). Sloths may be some of the cutest creatures God made, but they are known for their sluggishness. God calls us to something very different. We are to serve Him with a boiling-hot passion that is evident to others. Scripture teaches us to do whatever our hand finds to do with all our might (cf. Ecclesiastes 9:10; Colossians 3:23).

Serving God is the most important work we could ever do, and it is worth doing with excellence. No matter your role—changing the church sign, leading singing, teaching a Bible class, preparing communion, or serving as a ministry leader—give it your very best. Plan well, prepare carefully, put your heart into it, and serve with a passion that inspires others to want to serve God too.

6 - Eternity

The great resurrection chapter concludes with this reminder: “In the Lord your labor is not in vain” (1 Corinthians 15:58). Most things we accomplish in this life are temporary. They may solve an immediate problem or bring short-term satisfaction, but they don’t always reach into eternity. But the things we do for the Lord outlive us. Like ripples spreading across the waters of eternity, faithful acts of service continue long after our lives are over.

It’s easy to become discouraged when serving the Lord. At times, our work may feel unnoticed, unappreciated, or unproductive. Yet God’s Word assures us that our labor in the Lord is never wasted. God sees our service, knows our sacrifices, and rewards faithful servants. Do what you do for the cause—not for applause. What you are doing matters, and it will echo into eternity.

Conclusion

The pages of 2026 are still blank. What will you write on them? God has graciously placed a new year before you, filled with opportunities to grow, to serve, and to glorify Him. How will you be more involved in the life of your local church? How will you use your time, talents, and energy for the good of others and the glory of Christ?

Don’t let this year be written by accident or drift by unnoticed. Choose to serve with activity, humility, unity, integrity, energy, and an eternal perspective. Let’s make 2026 a year of faithful service, meaningful involvement, and lasting impact for God’s kingdom.

Let’s get to work and make this a year that echoes into eternity!