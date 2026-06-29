The story is told of a terrible shipwreck.

The only survivor washed ashore on a small, uninhabited island. Day after day, he fervently prayed for God to rescue him, intently scanning the horizon for any sign of a passing ship. But none came.

Eventually, he built a small hut from driftwood to shelter himself from the elements and protect the few possessions he had managed to salvage.

Then one day, after returning from searching for food, he found his little hut engulfed in a tower of flames. Smoke rolled into the sky as everything he owned was consumed before his eyes. Devastated, he cried out, “God, how could you let this happen to me?”

But early the next morning, he was awakened by the sound of a ship approaching the island. Much to his surprise, the ship had come to rescue him.

“How did you know I was here?” he asked.

“We saw your smoke signal,” they replied.

Our suffering often feels that way, doesn’t it?

When life falls apart, our first instinct is to assume that God has abandoned us or that our pain has no purpose. We see only the flames, but God sees the smoke signal. What we perceive as our greatest disasters are often the very means of God’s deliverance.

Scripture never minimizes our suffering, but it repeatedly reminds us that God is accomplishing far more than we can see. The trials we would gladly avoid are often the very tools our father uses to strengthen our faith, shape our character, and ultimately display his glory.

So when your own “little hut” seems to be burning down, I challenge you to remember these four words: God. Gratitude. Growth. Glory.

These four truths won’t remove your suffering, but they can help you endure it with hope. Let’s briefly unpack these words and see why they are so important to remember when we find ourselves wrestling with the trials of life.

God

Depending on how you count them, there are anywhere from 3,500 to 8,800 promises of God in the Bible. One of the most recurring promises, though, is the sweet assurance that God never forsakes his people. Notice a few passages:

“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me ; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.“ (Psalm 23:4)

“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble .“ (Psalm 46:1)

“When you pass through the waters, I will be with you ; and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you; when you walk through fire you shall not be burned, and the flame shall not consume you.“ (Isaiah 43:2)

“And behold, I am with you always , to the end of the age.” (Matthew 28:20)

“At my first defense no one came to stand by me, but all deserted me. May it not be charged against them! But the Lord stood by me and strengthened me , so that through me the message might be fully proclaimed and all the Gentiles might hear it. So I was rescued from the lion’s mouth.“ (2 Timothy 4:16-17)

“Keep your life free from love of money, and be content with what you have, for he has said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.“ (Hebrews 13:5)

Passages like these are scattered throughout the pages of Scripture, and God gave us these reminders for a reason. When life gets challenging, it’s always a temptation to wonder if God is still there. And if we ever start believing God is no longer there, we won’t call out to him for help. That’s the danger in forgetting his presence.

God is our creator, sustainer, and redeemer, and he hasn’t rescued us from our sins to abandon us when the going gets tough. His hands are still outstretched to help, and his ears are open to the cries of his children.

So when we find ourselves in the crosshairs of suffering, we need to remember there is a God in heaven who is for us and fighting for us. And “if God is for us, who can be against us?“ (Romans 8:31).

Gratitude

As much as we strive to be in control of our lives, our circumstances are largely beyond our control. Life has a way of throwing many curveballs our way. While we may plan, prepare, save, and do everything we can to be ready for the bumps in the road of life, we can’t always predict or dictate our circumstances. But what we can always control is our attitude, and Scripture is clear that we should be joyful and thankful even when life hurts.

“Blessed are you when others revile you and persecute you and utter all kinds of evil against you falsely on my account. Rejoice and be glad , for your reward is great in heaven, for so they persecuted the prophets who were before you.“ (Matthew 5:11-12)

“ Count it all joy , my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness.“ (James 1:2-3)

“ Rejoice in the Lord always ; again I will say, rejoice.“ (Philippians 4:4)

“ Give thanks in all circumstances ; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” (1 Thessalonians 5:18)

“Yet if anyone suffers as a Christian, let him not be ashamed, but let him glorify God in that name.“ (1 Peter 4:16)

It’s easy to be joyful and thankful when life is going our way, but it’s a lot harder to keep a happy and grateful attitude when life seems to be falling apart. But there are still reasons to choose joy and gratitude when suffering comes our way if we take the time to look for the blessings that are there.

A man once stole the wallet of the famous Bible commentator Matthew Henry. As he reflected on the incident, Henry said, “Let me be thankful, first, because he never robbed me before; second, because although he took my purse, he did not take my life; third, because although he took all I possessed, it was not much; and fourth, because it was I who was robbed, not I who robbed.”

It doesn’t take much effort to focus on your problems and misfortunes and only grow more miserable. But it takes great faith to focus on your blessings and choose gratitude instead. Choosing gratitude and joy won't make your problems go away, but it will help you to keep your faith and weather the storm with hope and confidence.

Growth

One of the most incredible facts about suffering is its ability to make us better. We often don’t see it in the moment, but the difficult experiences we endure have the power to make us stronger and more Christlike people if we let them. We don’t just go through trials—we grow through them! Notice what the Bible says:

“Not only that, but we rejoice in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope“ (Romans 5:3-4)

“Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness. And let steadfastness have its full effect, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.“

(James 1:2-4)

In the moment, suffering seems unpleasant, and we would often gladly do anything to remove the hardship from our life. But God has the incredible power to use even the most unpleasant circumstances for our benefit. Paul said, “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose“ (Romans 8:28).

Who you are today—and who God is helping you to become—is influenced by the things you have experienced in life. Hardships refine our character, strengthen our faith, and shape us in remarkable ways to become more like Jesus.

But remember—suffering can make us better or bitter, and the choice is ours to make. We will either rise above the ashes of our suffering a better person, or we will step out of the hardship a bitter person. It all comes down to how we choose to handle the suffering and whether we turn to God or turn on God.

Glory

Life is great, but there are hardships, challenges, and dark clouds on the horizon even on the best of days. But the good news is that there is more to this life than this life. As Christians, we live our lives in hope of eternal life, and we know that the life to come will be so much better than our present existence. The Bible often reminds us to keep persevering in the hardships of life because of the hope we enjoy in Jesus. Listen to what Paul said:

“So we do not lose heart. Though our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day. For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, as we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen. For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen are eternal.“ (2 Corinthians 4:16-18)

As I read these words, I always pair them with what Paul wrote in 2 Corinthians 11 as he briefly noted some of his sufferings and hardships as an apostle. Yet as Paul reflected on all his problems and trials, he referred to them as “light momentary affliction” (ESV) in contrast to the “eternal weight of glory” (ESV). In other words, there is simply no comparison!

When we find ourselves suffering, let us not lose heart. We are men and women of hope, and there is coming a day when all of our heartaches will be no more. Heaven truly will be worth it all. So let’s keep pushing and fighting the good fight because we are almost home!

Conclusion

Quilt makers often say the underside of a quilt is full of knots, tangled thread, and colors that seem completely out of place. If you judged the quilt from underneath, you would think the maker had made a terrible mess. But then it is turned over, and suddenly every thread makes sense. A beautiful pattern emerges that was impossible to see from below.

Life often feels like we’re looking at the underside of God’s quilt. We see loose ends, broken dreams, unanswered prayers, and painful losses. But God sees the finished work. One day, whether in this life or the next, we’ll finally understand what we could not understand here.

Until then, remember these four words: God. Gratitude. Growth. Glory.

Remember that God has not abandoned you. Choose gratitude even when life is hard. Allow your trials to produce growth rather than bitterness. And never lose sight of the coming glory that far outweighs every sorrow you experience here.

The flames won’t last forever. The smoke will clear. The storm will pass. And one day, by the grace of God, you’ll see that he was faithful through it all.