The book of 2 Timothy is widely regarded as the last letter written by the apostle Paul.

When the apostle Paul wrote this poignant epistle, he was in harsh imprisonment in Rome. Unlike his previous incarcerations, though, Paul recognized he was not going to be set free. Paul knew his execution was imminent, but he wrote his final words with deep confidence and cherished his faithfulness in running his course as a Christian (see 4:6-8). Paul trusted that “the Lord will rescue me from every evil deed and bring me safely into his heavenly kingdom” (2 Timothy 4:18).

Both the setting and the contents of 2 Timothy make this a profoundly personal letter. Paul recognized this would be his final epistle, so with focused precision, the Lord’s apostle made his words count. And one of his chief focuses in this letter was to encourage Timothy—because his dearly beloved son in the faith needed to be strengthened!

Why Did Timothy Need Encouragement?

Timothy had been preaching in Ephesus (1 Timothy 1:3), and laboring in Ephesus would’ve been one of the most colossal challenges in the ancient world. The city of Ephesus was a major hub of the Roman Empire. It was a port city, a center for trading, and the home of the Temple of Artemis (Diana), which was one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. This renowned temple was the heart of the city’s identity, including its banking system and tourism economy. To preach in this environment would’ve been a trying assignment indeed.

When the apostle Paul reflected on his time preaching in Ephesus, he wrote about how his preaching tenure was laced “with tears and with trials” (Acts 20:19), and he even later admitted how he “fought with beasts at Ephesus” (1 Corinthians 15:32). The city of Ephesus was marked by rampant idolatry that was interwoven into the identity of the city, and the church in Ephesus was often plagued by division, hurt by false teaching, and guilty of loveless service (cf. Ephesians 1-6; 1 Timothy 1-6; Revelation 2:1-7). Ephesus would have been a daunting and discouraging work!

No wonder Paul’s final epistle was written to encourage Timothy. This is seen even more clearly when the apostle Paul began 2 Timothy by acknowledging Timothy’s tears (2 Timothy 1:4). Paul’s son in the faith was tired, weary, and perhaps even on the verge of quitting. He needed his mentor to come to his rescue. Timothy desperately needed the apostle Paul to lift up his weary hands, stir up his passion for serving, and challenge him to keep doing his best to make a difference in the kingdom. And that’s exactly what Paul set out to do before the end of his journey!

An Example for Us

Paul’s actions in 2 Timothy serve as a wonderful example for us today. They challenge us to be aware when others are struggling, and they invite us to step into the lives of our brothers and sisters to help lift them up when they are weary.

One of our greatest callings is to encourage one another in our walk with Jesus Christ (cf. 1 Thessalonians 4:18; 5:11, 15). So many things can take the wind out of our sails, zap our spiritual strength, and cause us to lose heart in our service to God. Thankfully, we are not walking this journey alone. When someone is discouraged, running on empty, or struggling to find heart, a family of burden bearers should be running to their rescue!

If you know someone right now who is discouraged, God may very well be counting on you to be a Paul to them. Just as Paul came to Timothy’s aid and used his final words to give him strength, you can be a tremendous encourager to your brothers and sisters in the Lord, too.

If we look carefully at how Paul began 2 Timothy, we can actually find a few practical things we can do to help someone who is discouraged. Notice three things we can do from 2 Timothy 1:3-7:

1) Strengthen Them With Prayer

When Paul wrote to discouraged Timothy, he lovingly reminded him that “I remember you constantly in my prayers night and day” (2 Timothy 1:3). The apostle often found himself on the receiving end of prayers for strength, and he frequently wrote about the energy he gained from knowing other brothers and sisters were praying for him (cf. Ephesians 6:18-20; Philippians 1:18-19). Paul wanted Timothy to know he was aware of his struggles, and he called him to take heart because he was praying for him.

“I am praying for you” is a statement that takes only a fleeting moment to say, but those simple words have the power to strengthen hearts, renew passion, and remind others they are not alone. Someone in your life may be struggling right now, but your prayers have the potential to give them the strength they need to keep pushing. Take a moment to send them a text, make a quick phone call, or even write them a note. Let them know you see their pain, feel their struggle, and are actively lifting them up to the Almighty in prayer!

2) Show Them Their Impact

Along with praying for Timothy, Paul reminded this good brother of his faithfulness, which gave him personal confidence and encouragement. Paul said, “I am reminded of your sincere faith, a faith that dwelt first in your grandmother Lois and your mother Eunice and now, I am sure, dwells in you as well” (2 Timothy 1:5). Clearly, Paul thought highly of Timothy, and this young preacher’s faith was a major source of inspiration for the apostle Paul in his own work for Jesus Christ. Timothy needed to remember that he was a faithful and gifted man who was making a big impact in the kingdom.

When people grow discouraged, they often question the impact of their labors. They wonder if they are making a difference. They might even ponder quitting altogether! Sometimes our brothers and sisters need to be reminded how precious and valuable they are. They need to know the ways they impact others, and they need to be shown how much they matter to God and his people. Those reminders can often give others that needed push to keep going. Is there someone in your life who needs to be reminded how much they mean to you and how much they are making a difference?

3) Stir Them To Keep Serving

In 1 Timothy 4:14, Paul challenged Timothy to “not neglect the gift you have.” However, by the time we come to 2 Timothy, it seems like this is exactly what has happened. Apparently, Timothy got so discouraged he shrank back in his service and allowed his gift to lie dormant. That’s why Paul said, “I remind you to fan into flame the gift of God, which is in you through the laying on of my hands, for God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control” (2 Timothy 1:6-7). Timothy had been given a special gift by God for a reason, and Paul was not going to allow discouragement to extinguish his friend’s passion or usefulness for God.

People often struggle to find the energy to keep serving when they get discouraged. Discouragement has a way of draining passion and making it hard to do even the things you enjoy doing for the Lord. That’s why we need good brethren to stir us up from time to time. Sometimes we need a friend to wake us up and challenge us to get back in the game. If someone in your life is discouraged right now, God may very well be calling on you to stir them up, wake them up, and lovingly challenge them to keep fanning the flames of their passion for him.

Conclusion

Discouragement happens, and it happens to the very best of God’s people. It happened to Paul, and it happened to his friend, Timothy. Thankfully, both of these good servants had brethren who loved them enough to come to their rescue when they were struggling.

Paul loved Timothy enough to use his final epistle to encourage his friend and son in the faith. Timothy had work to do, and his impact in the kingdom was great. Paul could not allow discouragement to be the end of Timothy’s story. That’s why he strengthened him with prayer, showed him his impact, and stirred him to keep using his gifts to serve the Lord.

Is there a Timothy in your life right now? Maybe God is counting on you to be a Paul! God’s family is meant to be people who are burden bearers and comfort sharers. Your prayers, words, actions, and encouragement may be the very help some brother or sister needs. Let’s keep pressing forward as the church, and let’s keep motivating each other to reach the finish line of heaven!